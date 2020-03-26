Aquaman Film Franchise Writer Offers Updates on The Trench and Aquaman 2

Aquaman’s writer David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick answered questions from fans about the sequel and spinoff The Trench during a Twitter Q&A session.

Stuck at home in self-quarantine, Johnson-McGoldrick revealed as much as he could about when The Trench takes place and what the story might be for Aquaman 2.

So I’ve never done this before, but on the assumption that some of you who’ve followed me are into movies and TV and writing and stuff I’ve been working on, I’m gonna open it up to Q&A for anyone interested. And no, @SmrutiAnmol, I don’t know when the C3 teaser is coming out.😉 — David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick (@bravecarrot) March 21, 2020

A user pleading for another chance at a question wondered if The Trench will chronologically occur after Aquaman 2 or between parts one and two. Johnson-McGoldrick replied “some pieces” are “still being worked out” but the spinoff is set to take place “between 1 and 2” – at least in theory.

Oh I know how that is, I have ADHD coupled with anxiety so not having any kind of routine is kinda playing on it 😱, if I’m allowed another question, is the Trench spin off coming in between AQM 1&2 or after AQM2? — Amber Dillon (@rockaddict420) March 21, 2020

Theoretically, it takes place between 1 and 2. But some pieces of this is still being worked out. — David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick (@bravecarrot) March 21, 2020

The Trench was announced last year and is still in the early stages of development. At the time, James Wan tweeted:

“During the early stages of preproduction, I fell in love with the Trench and its designs… and secretly hoped to explore this world further/more. (Now, I’m not confirming or denying this project 😉”

He added “nothing is accidental,” indicating The Trench is in the cards and moving forward. Noah Gardner and Aidan Fitzgerald (The Volos) were rumored as the screenwriters. Now it sounds like McGoldrick is writing it.

Then Johnson-McGoldrick touched on Aquaman 2. Compelled to keep the plot a secret at this stage, he answered a tweet inquiring what the sequel will be like and what comics are recommended to keep filmgoers up to speed and ready. McGoldrick said they are “not taking any one particular comic book story and adapting it” but suggested picking up “any Silver Age story featuring Black Manta.”

I know you can’t give plot spoilers for Aquaman 2. But if someone wanted to know a little more about where the sequel is going, could you hypothetically give a few comic book recommendations to read while locked down? — Campbell (@Campinthe803) March 21, 2020

Hmm… Good question. We’re not taking any one particular comic book story and adapting it, but if you want to know the vibe we’re going for, pick up pretty much any Silver Age story featuring Black Manta. — David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick (@bravecarrot) March 21, 2020

Of the screenplay, he said, “It’s going good! I’m texting with [James Wan] about the draft of the script right now — I think you’re gonna dig it!”

It’s going good! I’m texting with JW about the draft of the script right now — I think you’re gonna dig it! — David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick (@bravecarrot) March 21, 2020

His reference to Black Manta and the Silver Age is telling. Aquaman’s mid-credits scene shows us Manta will be back for revenge and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is confirmed for part two. If the Silver Age is Wan and McGoldrick’s jumping-off point the sequel’s tone should be consistent with the first movie.

Aquaman 2 is due out in 2022. The Trench has no release date. Aquaman is receiving one more spinoff in the form of an animated miniseries on HBO Max.

