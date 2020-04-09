Actor Alec Baldwin Believes African Americans Who Vote For Donald Trump Are “Mentally Ill,” Claims Donald Trump “Has No Soul”

Mission Impossible actor Alec Baldwin took aim at people looking to vote for President Donald Trump for a second time as well as African Americans who vote for him.

The actor, who is quickly becoming more known for his statements against Donald Trump rather than his actual acting credits, claimed “if you vote for Trump again, you are mentally ill.”

Baldwin wrote on Twitter, “Trump has reached for, and nearly gained, a control of the federal govt unrivaled by other Presidents. He fired huge numbers of govt professionals. He steamrolled the Congress, whenever possible. And now this.”

He then added, “If you vote for Trump again, you are mentally ill.”

He then claimed that any African American who votes for Donald Trump is mentally ill.

Baldwin wrote, “This is the White House press secretary. If you are African American and vote for Trump, you are mentally ill.”

Baldwin followed this tweet up claiming Donald Trump “has no soul.”

He wrote, “People write directly to Trump here on Twitter with the assumption that Trump has an ear, let alone a soul, to turn in their direction. He has no ear. He has no soul.”

He added, “He is, as I’ve written before, the objective negative function, Like fire or a tornado, he only destroys.”

This isn’t the first time Baldwin has been critical of Trump supporters. Last August the actor claimed that Trump supporters “swallowed the poison pills of racist hatred” for financial gain.

He wrote on Twitter, “For all you Trump supporters who have swallowed the poison pills of racist hatred, election fraud, a revolving door of semi-competent or outright awful appointees, the wholesale sexual degradation of women…if the economy tanks, whatcha gonna do?

He added, “$ is all u care about. So…?”

Back in February, Baldwin took the stunning and brave route of comparing the United States and President Trump’s political rise to that of Nazi Germany and Adolf Hitler.

He wrote, “You wonder how Hitler took control of a once great country. For those of you too young to recall the War or its aftermath, simply watch how this GOP-controlled Senate behaves. Their sniveling fealty and lack of courage. And you begin to get it.”

Baldwin’s concern of the use of Presidential Power under Trump isn’t new. Last May the actor claimed that President Trump wanted to kill America.

Baldwin wrote on Twitter, “Trump’s been in office for a while now. Incompetent is one thing. Nuts is another. Both in combination are devastating. But he hasn’t killed America yet.” Baldwin continued, “We’re like a rhino. A big, leathery rhino. He can’t kill us. And he knows that and he’s scared.”

The actor even has gone so far as to use homophobic language against those he doesn’t like. Last May he called South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham Trump’s “Fluffer”.

A fluffer is a person in the adult entertainment industry whose job is to get male performers ready to perform.

Alec Baldwin currently is in per-production for the television show, Dr. Death. The show is based on the Wondery podcast about a evil doctor who treats, kills, and maims his patient in the operating room.

