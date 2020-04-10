List of New Godzilla vs. Kong Funko Pops and Designs Leak Online

Following up on the emerging story of toys and collectibles connected to the monster mash Godzilla vs. Kong, we have a new look at GVK-inspired vinyl figures from Funko’s Pop! line.

A purported list, as well as glimpses of the Pops, leaked to the Internet like the Playmates figure designs. The Funko line appears to also confirm spoilers we covered (more on them below).

On the list are 10-inch figures of both Titans, Kong with his weapon, Mechagodzilla, and Kongs that are “Angry” and “Battle Worn.” All of that was teased in spoilers and by other toys.

Godzilla vs Kong Funko pops are gonna be a thing omggg 🤩🤩🤩 pic.twitter.com/hy2AwIaI9U — 𝙊𝙬𝙚𝙣 (@owen_yard) April 2, 2020

The crossed out names in the above Tweet are Pop! Kong – King Kong with Axe, Pop! Godzilla – Godzilla (Breathing Fire), and Pop! Godzilla – Mecha Godzilla.

The authenticity of the list is not 100-percent confirmed but Godzilla-Movies.com says it was part of a much larger list of Funko products coming soon. Funko has merchandise rights for Godzilla vs. Kong.

In place of official material from the collectibles purveyor, here is a fanmade image of what the Kong-with-Ax Pop could look like:

With the leaks of the Godzilla vs Kong Funko Pops, I made this little edit of the Skull Island Kong to be upcoming “Kong with a axe” figure#GodzillavsKong pic.twitter.com/FvtOhQPyer — Aztec Productions (@AztecProd) April 6, 2020

Spanish-language YouTube user Kaiju Kingdom MX has been the source for the last few leaks. Here is his video on the GVK Funko Pops and the spoilers:

For those of us who don’t speak Spanish, JTISREBORN made a quick video going into the leaked list of Pops and spoilers. View that here too:

Godzilla vs Kong Funko POP List Revealed? https://t.co/o0sG1XwGHj via @YouTube

Well it seems that there have been some reveals on some Funko Pops for #GodzillavsKong pic.twitter.com/pvlw6HethF — The King (@SeanJTKing) April 2, 2020

In a previous story, we told you about the designs for the Godzilla vs. Kong action figures from Playmates that seem to confirm spoilers such as Kong’s ax, Godzilla’s power upgrade, and the new kaiju – the Nozuki (which someone pointed out looks like a serpent from the shortlived 90s Godzilla animated show; good catch there).

That Nozuki, looks like the King Cobra of the Zilla cartoon: pic.twitter.com/SfPh28ruqA — Bernardo (@Bernard52869427) April 7, 2020

Warner Bros. requested the leaked photos to be taken down. That’s the case across the web – but some glimpses are still floating around out there.

NEW LEAKS For Godzilla Vs Kong confirm the NEW Kaiju Nozuki (A Serpent/Reptile-like Monster) who will be battling Kong. So Kong Vs Nozuki is confirmed along with “The Mother Skullcrawler” (Keep in mind, Nozuki is also shown battle damaged here) – Nozuki ISN’T a The MAIN Threat.. pic.twitter.com/BBWGIzn8K6 — Alex Mason (@UnrealEntGaming) April 8, 2020

MORE LEAKS For Godzilla Vs Kong also confirm battle damaged Godzilla and battle damaged Kong, which reports indicate that both monsters will have “Chunks of Flesh Torn From Them” During their battle (Kongs Arm Looks Torn & Godzilla has a huge gash on his torso) All from the movie pic.twitter.com/G1zjo1874h — Alex Mason (@UnrealEntGaming) April 8, 2020

The following concept art indicates Godzilla’s mega power-up could come from parts of Mechagodzilla. Although it looks promising, Mega Godzilla is not fully confirmed for the film.

More concept leaks for Mecha Godzilla In Godzilla Vs Kong with a size comparison of what the machine will look like next to Godzilla as well as “upgraded” features compared to the creatures original speed and power (putting Mecha Godzilla above in terms of stats) Interesting.. pic.twitter.com/YaZQo9mwbH — Alex Mason (@UnrealEntGaming) April 8, 2020

YouTuber BurningGodzilla Fan 1954 takes an in-depth analysis of all the images and designs.

Will you add these Godzilla vs. Kong Pops to your collection? Let us know.

