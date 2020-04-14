John Boyega Throws Shade At Disney’s Star Wars Sequels After Seeing Oscar Isaac as Duke Leto Atreides In Dune

Star Wars actor John Boyega, who played Finn in the Disney sequel trilogies, threw some shade at the films while hyping his Star Wars co-star Oscar Isaac’s upcoming role as Duke Leto Atreides in Dune.

Boyega took to Twitter to react to recently released photos of Isaac as Duke Leto Atreides. He wrote, “FACKING ELL Oscar! #Dune”

However, in what now appears to be a deleted comment Boyega thew some shade at the Disney sequel trilogies. Boyega wrote, “Why tf we ain’t get that in Star Wars.”

The comment was shared to the Star Wars subreddit SaltierThanCrait and by multiple people on Twitter.

i must be true to my namesake… i love you john boyega pic.twitter.com/VrEx9eLAza — … it‘s the same ass (@oscarnutsaac) April 14, 2020

I fucking love John Boyega, his character deserved far more then what we got. pic.twitter.com/I1qxi3A5WO — DUALITY (APRIL 17th) (@mr_dilone_music) April 14, 2020

god, john boyega is truly the only celebrity i do not despise pic.twitter.com/TnZj3f6hA1 — slutty goth salieri (@tcryla) April 14, 2020

While Boyega appears to have deleted the comment on Instagram, he did express a similar sentiment on Twitter.

He responded to a fan who indicated his character was robbed in the Disney trilogy and it would have been great to see his character go from a First Order trooper to a Jedi.

@JohnBoyega was honestly robbed of so much in Star Wars. A former stormtrooper turned Jedi would have been some GOAT level plot work — Lil Uzi Introvert (@JoelDMendez) April 14, 2020

Boyega responded, “Would’ve been crazy !”

Would’ve been crazy ! — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) April 14, 2020

Boyega is no stranger to throwing shade at the Disney sequels. Back in December he detailed that he did not agree with many of the choices made in The Last Jedi. In fact he described Finn’s role in the film as “a bit iffy.”

Boyega told Hypebeast, “The Force Awakens I think was the beginning of something quite solid, The Last Jedi if I’m being honest I’d say that was feeling a bit iffy for me.

He added, “I didn’t necessarily agree with a lot of the choices in that and that’s something that spoke to Mark [Hamill] a lot about and we had conversations about it. And it was hard for all of us, because we were separated.”

He even noted that even after the trilogy, the three main characters in the film are still relatively unknown, “I do feel even after three films still, we don’t know them as much as we got to know Han, Luke, Leia. And maybe that’s a great opportunity to get to know them a little bit more.”

Boyega also previously detailed that he didn’t realize Star Wars believed that Rian Johnson’s The Last Jedi “did Finn dirty.”

Boyega responded to one Twitter user who wrote, “They really did Finn dirty. He has the most interesting backstory of all the new characters and they decided to push him to the side instead. It sucks.”

They really did Finn dirty. He has the most interesting backstory of all the new characters and they decided to push him to the side instead. It sucks. — Tuggs (@thattugglife) November 13, 2019

Boyega responded, “I really didn’t know many fans felt this way.”

I really didn’t know many fans felt this way 😩😩😩😩 — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) November 13, 2019

What do you make of John Boyega’s recent comments regarding Star Wars?

