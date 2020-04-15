A New Rumor Details Warner Bros. Ready To Make The Flash “With or Without” Ezra Miller

There may be something to the speculation Ezra Miller killed his career and his future as The Flash after the choking incident in Iceland.

Fandom Wire indicates it’s not looking good for Miller, who has been attached to the part of the Scarlet Speedster since 2016. Reportedly, Warner Bros has a plan in motion to make the Flash movie a reality that could potentially not require the services of the 27-year-old actor.

According to Fandom Wire:

“We’re told [the studio’s] new plans are well into motion, and will continue to move ahead quickly when they’re able to… with or without Ezra Miller in the suit.”

This could mean a pivot to Wally West which is a popular rumor.

They add “no decision has been made yet…regarding Ezra Miller.” Sources at Warner told them this, and that the script for the film is pretty much finished.

It will – as we’ve been hearing – reset the timeline, a la Flashpoint where Barry raced back and forth “through time to save his mother.” Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman and Jason Momoa’s Aquaman will be left alone but Robert Pattinson’s Batman could get worked into the new continuity.

No mention of Flashpoint Batman but we can dream, I suppose.

ComicBookMovie.com noted Fandom Wire had solid sources at one time and has “a decent chance” of maintaining some contacts, although the site owner Andy Signore ran into his own charges of misconduct and wound up “shunned by the internet.”

KC Walsh of Geeks Worldwide disputes Signore’s story. According to him, WB isn’t recasting Miller.

Unless something much darker and damaging comes out about Ezra Miller WB isn’t recasting him, and it’s not even something they are considering at the moment pic.twitter.com/XvWCzkJwoD — KC Walsh (@TheComixKid) April 14, 2020

Ezra Miller is not being investigated or brought up on charges for the altercation involving a female fan at a Reykjavik bar, but a scoop from Mikey Sutton asserts WB wants to cut ties with Miller and are through trying to make The Flash happen.

Walsh contends there’d have to be charges to warrant a firing in this case.

People don’t lose jobs like this unless their are criminal charges filed — KC Walsh (@TheComixKid) April 14, 2020

Despite, Walsh’s claim about people not losing jobs unless criminal charges are filed, Johnny Depp lost his role as Captain Jack Sparrow days after his ex-wife Amber Heard penned an op-ed implying the actor is domestic abuser.

Depp subsequently sued Heard for defamation claiming the op-ed resulted in his loss of the Jack Sparrow role.

Neither Miller nor WB has commented on the choking incident or rumors related to Flash.

