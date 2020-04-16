Artist Replaces Ezra Miller With X-Men: First Class Actor Lucas Till As The Flash

Artist Dalton “Checkers” Barrett recently shared a mockup showing Lucas Till as Barry Allen aka The Flash.

Barrett shared his mockup on Instagram saying, “Insert Ezra Miller choking a fan joke here*”

He then added, “I really would love to see Lucas Till as The Flash!”

Take a look.

Miller’s status as The Flash has come in doubt after a video showed him choking fan outside of a bar in Reykjavík, Iceland.

Variety reported the incident took place at 6 p.m. on April 1 at Prikið Kaffihús in Reykjavik. They detailed Miller was escorted off the premises following the incident.

They also explained that the incident occurred “after the individual, identified Miller, was confronted by a group of eager fans, who were “quite pushy.” Things then escalated, with Miller losing his temper at one woman in particular.”

The Wrap would later Miller was not under criminal investigation or facing charges and that there were no injuries and the police were not called to the scene.

However, a petition has been created to replace Miller as both The Flash and Credence Barebone in the Harry Potter prequel series Fantastic Beasts. The petition has currently been signed by 825 people.

There have also been numerous rumors surrounding Miller’s status as The Flash. Most recently, FandomWire reported Warner Bros. “will continue to move ahead quickly when they’re able to… with or without Ezra Miller in the suit.”

However, that rumor is disputed by Geeks WorldWide editor KC Walsh, who notes that Miller won’t be recast “unless something much darker and damaging comes out.”

Unless something much darker and damaging comes out about Ezra Miller WB isn’t recasting him, and it’s not even something they are considering at the moment pic.twitter.com/XvWCzkJwoD — KC Walsh (@TheComixKid) April 14, 2020

Mikey Sutton also noted that Miller’s choking incident “sent shockwaves throughout” Warner Bros. He noted that Warner Bros “is investigating what really happened in Iceland.

He goes on to detail that based on their investigation they might cancel the Flash movie altogether. He does note that “progress will below in regards to the ultimate decision regarding this but there doesn’t seem to be a bright future ahead for the Flash film.

He concludes writing, “WB is wary of keeping Miller in the role as the bad publicity will haunt the solo movie and any future appearances of him as the Flash in other films.”

As for Lucas Till, he’s no stranger to superhero films. He played Alex Summers aka Havok in X-Men: First Class and X-Men: Apocalypse. More recently he’s portrayed Angus MacGyver in MacGyver.

Do you think Till would make a good Flash? Would you rather see him as The Flash over Ezra Miller?

