Rosario Dawson is ready to engage with one of Star Trek’s greatest antagonists, Q.

During her guest appearance on Variety’s After-Show the actress spoke about her desire to play roles in both Star Trek and Star Wars even noting that if she does accomplish landing roles in both franchises she would retire.

She explained, “The two universes, ‘Star Trek’ and ‘Star Wars.’ I get in those two, I’m telling you, man, that’s it. I will just retire. And then I can just concentrate on going to school and running for office. That would be it.”

Dawson doesn’t want just any role in Star Trek, if she had her choice she made clear her desire is to play a Q. However, she also indicated she wouldn’t be too picky so long as she can find herself in the Alpha Quadrant.

Dawson stated, “You know my Dad just came up with this actually, and now I can’t get it out of my head, which I think would be the coolest thing because we’ve all been tripping now that Patrick Stewart is back as Jean Luc Picard in the Picard series.”

She added, “I know people who do the makeup on it maybe I could be a background Romulan or Vulcan, whatever, it would be just so fun. Just throw me in there. Just walk through as a Klingon, just something, background.”

Her brother, an avid Star Trek Online player wasn’t having any of it. He made clear, if she were to catch the ring and get a role in Star Trek, she needed to go all out, “And my brother got really mad and said, “Absolutely not!” I was like I could be like a red shirt, and get killed right away, you know how like the red shirts always do.”

She continued the story, “He’s like, ‘No! We talked about this. You have to be a Captain!” Because he plays the Star Trek Online game and he wants to be able to do missions and stuff so I have to at least be a Captain.”

She then revealed her Dad suggested that she should play Q. “But then my Dad said I should be Q. Because male Q, female Q, young, old Q. They are all just Q. The Q continuum. It would be great. Because then I could jump on Discovery and I can be on Picard. I just want to be on with Jean-Luc Picard. That’s it.”

Q’s aren’t a gendered species as we humans know the gender binary. The Q’s are an “omnipotent” and immortal species who inhabited the Q Continuum. They’re mastery over energy-matter, and time make them very god-like though it’s clear they’ve evolved over countless centuries to their current state; to which they believe is perfection.

First played by John de Lancie, we saw the first Q in the pilot episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation “Encounter at Far-Point.” Q’s have come to take both human male and female forms and according to the best known Q, Q, they’ve taken countless forms of countless species.

Wwhat do you think, is 2020 the year Rosario Dawson will get her chance to play in two franchises? If so, how do you think her Q would react to humanity and the Federation? If we’re lucky she could, in theory, snap her fingers and make 2009 not happen!

