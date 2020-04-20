Artist The Imaginative Hobbyist showed off four of his most recent creations where he replaced Amber Heard as Mera.

The Imaginative Hobbyist replaced Heard with Daredevil’s Deborah Ann Woll, Game of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke, Hacksaw Ridge’s Teresa Palmer, and Red Dead Redemption II’s Alex McKenna.

The Imaginative Hobbyist shared the images to Instagram. He wrote, “With it looking pretty likely Mera will be recast in Aquaman 2 here are a few casting ideas of mine for the new Queen of Atlantis.”

You can get a good look at each of them below:

And here’s the original Instagram post.

McKenna responded to the artwork via her Instagram story. The Imaginative Hobbyist was able to capture her response and shared it on Twitter.

There hasn’t been any official word yet on whether or not Amber Heard will reprise her role as Mera. There are a number of conflicting rumors, some indicating she will be replaced with others saying it’s a sure bet she will maintain the role.

The rumors stem from Heard’s ongoing legal battles with her ex-husband Johnny Depp. Depp is suing Heard for $50 million in a defamation lawsuit. The lawsuit comes after Heard wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post where she claims to be a victim of domestic abuse.

Shortly after the op-ed was written the lawsuit claims Depp was let go from his leading role as Jack Sparrow in Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

The lawsuit also claims that Heard is the domestic abuser and she’s the one who violently attacked Depp.

Heard has admitted to physically attacking Depp even stating that she’s thrown pots and pans at him.

On the tapes, Heard states, “That’s different. That’s different. One does not negate the other. That’s irrelevant. That’s a complete non sequitur. Just because I’ve thrown pots and pans does not mean you cannot come and knock on my door.”

She also admitted to throwing vases at him, “Just because there are vases does not mean that you come and knock on the door.”

A petition was created to remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2 almost a year ago. In February, the petition was closing in on 100,000 signatures. It now has over 416,000 signatures.

Which of the four Mera’s is your favorite? Who would you want to see replace Amber Heard as Mera?

