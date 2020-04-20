Charlie’s Angels executive producer and Santa Clarita Diet actress Drew Barrymore took to her blog to compare Mother Earth to an unhappy wife.

Barrymore shared the blog to her Instagram account where she described this unhappy wife as wanting to leave her husband. As you eventually discover by the end it’s claiming that the Earth might abandon humanity due to their treatment of the planet.

She begins the blog writing, “What if one day, you had been married for many years, and your wife comes home and tells you she is unhappy. That it had been a long time since she was happy. She is thinking about leaving…”

Barrymore continued, “You don’t go back to business as usual. Your whole life just changed. You are shaken to the core. This news haunts you everywhere you go. You are uncertain. This has completely invalidated your reality.”

She goes on to detail that this unhappy wife is worth fighting for. “No! You can fix this. You can romance her. Put in the work. You can culture the garden of your love.”

Barrymore adds, “Maybe you took her for granted? Don’t take the easy way out! Make every day count! This love is not dead and EKG is needed to bring it back to life, maybe even stronger than it was.”

She then writes, “This is worth fighting for! It won’t be easy but what is… Run to her! Run like the end of a movie when you realize you can’t live without her!”

As her blog comes to a close she reveals that this unhappy wife is actually Mother Earth, “Your wife’s name is Mother Earth. And she is worth it! You will live out your days knowing you have to work at it.”

She concludes, “She is not a sure thing. But if you take care of her, she will love you back. And you can live realistically Ever After.”

Barrymore’s comments join a growing list of celebrities who believe the Earth is responding to human actions. Most recently director Spike Lee declared the “earth was angry at us” and thus created coronavirus to deal with humanity.

Lee explained, “And but you know why, the reason why the article is out. How…pollution is clearing up. Skies are clear. Animals are coming out. I mean you know, the Earth was angry at us.”

He added, “People may think I’m crazy but I believe it in my heart and soul. That we had gone too far and Earth said, ‘Hold up, we gotta change this.”

He then stated, “Because we were killing this planet. And this time that everything is shut down the Earth has come alive. The water is clear. I mean it’s just like a scientist studied this now. That with nobody driving and all this stuff.”

Barrymore and Lee aren’t the only ones who have made similar comments. Actor Idris Elba, who plays Heimdall in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, indicated the virus was produced to slow humanity down.

He told Oprah, “But also our world has been taking a kicking. We damaged our world. And it’s no surprise that our world is reacting to the human race.”

He continued, “It’s no surprise that a virus has been created that is going to slow us down. And ultimately make us think differently about our world and ourselves. That’s a stand out thing that is very obvious.”

Elba added, ““This is almost like the world’s cry out, like, ‘Hey, hey, hey – you are kicking me and what you’re doing is not good, so we will get rid of you.’”

