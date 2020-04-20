John Boyega Continues To Throw Shade At Disney and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Star Wars actor John Boyega, who played Finn in the Disney sequel trilogy, appears to be living up to his word as he now appears to be making it a habit of throwing shade at the Disney Star Wars sequel films.

In May 2019, Boyega promised he would share his true feelings regarding Star Wars following the release of The Rise of Skywalker.

Boyega’s promise came after a fan expressed their hope that Boyega would air his “true feelings” after Episode IX.

Boyega replied, “Don’t worry. I most definitely will !”

The actor has most definitely been living up to that promise. In fact, in June 2019, he noted he was actively having discussions on the set of The Rise of Skywalker regarding Finn’s character arc.

In November, a month before The Rise of Skywalker hit theaters, Boyega detailed that he didn’t realize that a number a fans believed that the Disney Star Wars team did Finn dirty throughout the sequel series.

Then in December in an article promoting The Rise of Skywalker, Boyega explained that he felt Finn’s role in The Last Jedi was a “bit iffy.

Boyega explained, “The Force Awakens I think was the beginning of something quite solid, The Last Jedi if I’m being honest I’d say that was feeling a bit iffy for me.”

He elaborated, “I didn’t necessarily agree with a lot of the choices in that and that’s something that spoke to Mark [Hamill] a lot about and we had conversations about it. And it was hard for all of us, because we were separated.”

John Boyega Throws Shade At Disney’s Star Wars Sequels After Seeing Oscar Isaac as Duke Leto Atreides In Dune

More recently Boyega threw shade at Star Wars in general upon seeing his costar Oscar Isaac in full armor dressed as Duke Leto Atreides in Dune.

Boyega stated, “Why tf we ain’t get that in Star Wars.”

Even more recently Boyega described that Disney should be embarrassed by The Rise of Skywalker and that the film is “their problem.”

The comments came after Boyega described people trying to pretend to be him online and said they were embarrassing him.

Boyega wrote on Twitter, “If you’re going to pretend to be me online slide in them DMs with chest and charm. You trolls are embarrassing me man.”

One person replied stating, “Can’t be as embarrassing as Rise of Skywalker.”

To which Boyega responded, “Embarrassing ? LOL you wish. Very fulfilling, some disappointments but yet not that big of a deal. Everyone has moved on.”

Another person would reply, “You have no reason to be embarrassed by that movie. Disney, however… Yeah.”

And that’s when Boyega stated, “Literally ! That’s their problem lol.”

