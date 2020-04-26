One thing that left fans and audiences scratching their heads at the end of Godzilla: King of the Monsters was the unexpected appearance of a new MUTO. What was it doing there if Godzilla slew the MUTOs in the previous film?
Well, KOTM’s director Michael Dougherty gave us an answer. Now that he’s set up an Instagram, Dougherty has been sharing concept art and giving background on the various kaiju in last year’s epic MonsterVerse installment.
He posted a 360-degree look at a 3D rendering of the female creature he dubbed Barb and explained she is the Queen MUTO. Barb is “older than the MUTOs we saw before,” topped with a dorsal “crown” denoting “her royalty status.”
Dougherty wrote “I loved Gareth’s creatures from the 2014 film and wanted to keep the species alive,” but he wanted to add a few differences. Hence, he gave Barb “scars from past battles…or mating rituals.”
Check out the detailed render:
Lookdev for the “Queen MUTO”, aka: Barb. I loved Gareth’s creatures from the 2014 film and wanted to keep the species alive, but also evolve certain elements to hint that this one is different and older than the MUTOs we saw before, hence the “crown” of dorsal ridges to express her royal status. Her body is also covered with scars from past battles…or mating rituals. #Godzilla #MUTO #godzillakingofthemonsters #godzillamovie #vfx #creaturedesigns #TitanusBarb #monsters
Dougherty also shared an early sculpt of Mothra and discussed creative choices made to differentiate her from “past incarnations.” She’d have to “defend herself and scrap with the boys” or predators in her hostile habitat ergo she has the stinger.
Wrote Dougherty:
“Every aspect of her design and personality is meant to evoke a careful balance of beauty, danger, elegance and ferocity.
I like the notion that Mothra isn’t a literal moth but the ancient ancestor, or mother, of nearly all insects. Maybe of life itself…”
Again, it’s an early sculpt and doesn’t completely match the film’s final look for Mothra – the eyes are set lower and less prominently, for one thing – but have a look:
Early Mothra sculpt by LegacyFX with wing pattern by Tran Ma and Miguel Ortega. Since she originally lived in an ancient hostile environment filled with predators, we chose to make Mothra more formidable than past incarnations, combining elements of mantids, moths, and wasps so she could properly defend herself and scrap with the boys. This was also the inspiration for her stinger. Every aspect of her design and personality is meant to evoke a careful balance of beauty, danger, elegance and ferocity. I like the notion that Mothra isn’t a literal moth but the ancient ancestor, or mother, of nearly all insects. Maybe of life itself… #Mothra #mothraqueenofthemonsters #godzillakingofmonsters #godzilla #vfx #creaturedesign
He posted a design of Mothra’s wings too, meant to mimic Godzilla’s eyes, giving the two one more subtle connection. And here’s that:
#Mothra wing pattern design by Tran Ma & Miguel Ortega for #GodzillaMovie. The eye spots on her wings were intentionally designed to resemble Godzilla’s as a form of mimicry, which is a defense mechanism common in nature. She is both his queen and flag-bearer. #GodzillaKingofTheMonsters #godzilla #creaturedesign
Last but not least, Dougherty showed off a 3D sculpt of Monster Zero himself, King Ghidorah. Enjoy!
What do you think of the sculpts? Tell us down below.