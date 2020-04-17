A “MonsterVerse Watchalong” viewing party of the 2014 Godzilla reboot – directed by Gareth Edwards and starring Bryan Cranston – that kicked off Legendary Pictures’ MonsterVerse, culminating this year in the epic showdown Godzilla vs. Kong, created renewed interest in concept art for the movie.

Legendary and people involved with the production shared the artwork and more, much of which hasn’t been seen or thought about in years, to social media as well during the Watchalong.

Godzilla-Movies.com, as usual in cases like this, collected a gallery of imagery showing depictions of Godzilla, the MUTOs, the Titans clashing, and the mass destruction of cityscapes that translated very well from page to screen.

Here’s some of the amazing Godzilla 2014 concept art that was shared during tonight’s watchalong. Who’s feeling nostalgic? pic.twitter.com/bsCSzOO6iz — Kaiju News Outlet (@KaijuNewsOutlet) April 10, 2020

Godzilla vs. The Female MUTO

Concept Art Of The Movie Of Godzilla (2014) #Godzilla pic.twitter.com/F83PdXq4P9 — 🇵🇷Luis Ernesto Figueroa Rivera🐉🐲🐉🇵🇷 (@luis_gori9121) October 4, 2019

The images below display the aftermath of the Janjira disaster and look like they could be actual stills from the film or the location.

Legendary is conducting the MonsterVerse Watchalong over the next couple of weeks and is screening every entry in the franchise. Kong: Skull Island was next up on April 16th.

On YouTube, DangerVille posted a video with details on where and when you can watch.

Now There’s a Bat

DangerVille also discussed the new Bat Monster Titan – “Camazotz” – appearing in a solo Kong graphic novel tying into the MonsterVerse. View the official look and 3D concept art for the winged beast below.

During the Monsterverse Comics panel at L.A. Comic Con, they revealed that more Monsterverse comics will be continuing and the next graphic novel will be focusing on solely on Kong and his fight with a new bat monster that was also revealed called, Camazotz. #Godzilla #Kong pic.twitter.com/bw2mg1RmaR — Kaijuologist (@thekaijuologist) October 13, 2019

The MonsterVerse Watchalong continues April 23rd with Godzilla: King of the Monsters and we’re sure to see some concept art and behind-the-scenes stuff showcased during that.

Fans await the first trailer for Godzilla vs. Kong but Legendary isn’t expected to drop it in the middle of the Watchalong or directly after although the timing would be perfect. Expect instead for the trailer to go viral sometime in May.

Godzilla vs. Kong is in theaters this November. It faces heavy competition from films delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, including Black Widow and No Time to Die.

What do you think of the above artwork? While we’re at it, what’s your opinion on Godzilla 2014? Is it as good or better than you remember? Will you take part in the MonsterVerse Watchalong? Tell us below.

