Report: Disney Retcons The Sith “Rule of Two” With Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: A Junior Novel

A new report details that Disney retconned the Sith “Rule of Two” with the recent release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: A Junior Novel by Michael Kogge.

According to a report from ScreenRant, the original idea of the “Rule of Two” was misinterpreted by the Jedi.

In The Phantom Menace during the funeral of Qui-Gon Jinn, Yoda tells Mace Windu, “Always two there are. No more. No less. A Master and an apprentice.”

However, the idea that the Jedi had misinterpreted this Rule of Two contradicts Star Wars’ own Databank as well as The Clone Wars animated series.

In their entry for Darth Bane, they explain he created the Rule of Two and what it is: “there would be only two active Sith at one time — a Dark Lord to embody the power, and an apprentice to crave it.”

In Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season 5 Episode 16 titled “The Lawless” Darth Sidious would reference The Rule of Two when confronting Darth Maul and Savage Opress.

Sidious tells Maul after killing Opress, “Remember the first and only reality of the Sith. There can only be two. And you are no longer my apprentice. You have been replaced.”

Nevertheless the Rule of Two reportedly has a new definition in the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: A Junior Novel.

A definition reportedly discovered by Rey in the Jedi texts she recovered from Ahch-To.

Michael Kogge writes:

“The Prime is one, but the Jedi are many. The Sith were Many but often emerge Ruled by Two. The Seeds of the Jedi have been Sown throughout the Galaxy, on Ossus, Jedha, Xenxiar, and Others. The Sith have no Seeds, since what they Bury does not Grow. They are the Despoilers of Worlds, and have Laid to Waste once Fertile Habitats such as Korriban, Ziost, Ixigul, Asog, and Others.”

As you can see the Rule of Two is now two Sith ruling over many, whereas before it was two just two Sith.

Now, granted the Rule of Two was not always followed given Maul taking on Opress, Dooku taking on Opress and Asajj Ventress as well as Quinlan Vos and Pong Krell, not to mention Vader’s attempt to convert Luke, but redefining it in order to try and explain why the rule wasn’t followed is ridiculous.

The whole point of the Rule of Two as seen in the Darth Bane databank entry above is to put an end to Sith infighting that weakened them and allowed the Jedi to effectively defeat them. When the Sith reemerge during The Clone Wars, that infighting that Bane attempted to prevent rears its head again. We see numerous attempts to double cross the Emperor from both Dooku and Maul. In fact, Vader even plots a coup as well.

In fact, the Emperor even details a double cross of his own Master Darth Plagueis the Wise in Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith.

This is just another horrendous decision from Disney and Lucasfilm in an attempt to rewrite the original Star Wars canon and continuity with their absolutely horrendous Disney sequel trilogy and subsequent garbage tie-in materials.

It’s also another decision that points to their complete and utter lack of understanding of the property they purchased. It’s a disgrace. And is why the franchise is dying a slow death, and more than likely will not recover under Disney and Lucasfilm’s current leadership.

What do you make of this decision to alter the Rule of Two?

