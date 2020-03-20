Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Novelist Rae Carson Continues To Prove She Doesn’t Understand Star Wars

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker novelist Rae Carson continued to prove she doesn’t understand Star Wars.

In a recent interview with StarWars.com, Carson was asked about the ending of J.J. Abrams film where Rey takes on the surname of Skywalker.

StarWars.com asked, “Rey famously takes on the Skywalker monikor at the end of the story. What does this mean for her, and how does it enhance her journey since we met her on Jakku?”

Carson would respond, “When I was 18 years old, I took on the moniker of my stepfather to honor the bonds of love and trust between us. I imagine it was much the same for Rey, who wanted to honor her own chosen family.”

She continued, “I recognize that Rey’s decision proved controversial, and I look forward to discussing this with fans for years to come.”

She then explained how she views the situation and her overall understanding of the Star Wars franchise, “But my current take is this: The entire Skywalker saga is about Palpatine turning or trying to turn Skywalkers to the dark side.”

Carson continues, “He especially hopes that Rey will prove a worthy vessel for his own power and ambition and become the Skywalkers’ final downfall.”

She adds, “But in spite of all his efforts over the course of three generations, he fails. Rey rejects everything about him and takes on the Skywalker mantle and legacy.”

She concludes, “In the end, it’s a Palpatine who turns to the light, thus handing the Skywalkers their ultimate victory.”

YouTuber O.G. Starwars explains why Carson’s idea that Star Wars is about Palpatine turning the Skywalkers to the dark side proves she doesn’t understand Star Wars.

O.G. Starwars states, “No, it’s not darling. It’s not about his journey on trying to turn them to the dark side. First of all, it’s about a hero’s journey with Luke Skywalker.”

She continues, “We see his hero’s journey from a farm boy that has a lineage and basically like the Sword in the Stone where he is handed down the sword. He takes that hero’s journey and he becomes what his father was supposed to be. And he helps defeat the evil guys.”

O.G. adds, “This was never about Palpatine trying to turn him. In fact, when we realize that Vader is his father, Vader was trying to turn him so that they could team up together and rule together. There was nothing about Palpatine trying to make him turn.”

She adds, “That right there my dear is wrong.”

O.G. Starwars hits the nail on the head. Vader attempts to turn Luke to the Dark Side in order to overthrow the Emperor.

In Empire Strikes Back, Vader tells Luke, “There is no escape. Don’t make me destroy you.” He adds, “Luke, you do not yet realize your importance. You have only begun to discovering your power. Join me and I will complete your training. With our combined strength we can end this destructive conflict and bring order to the galaxy.”

After revealing that he is Luke’s father, Vader tells him, “Luke, you can destroy the Emperor. He has foreseen this. It is your destiny. Join me and together we can rule the galaxy as father and son.”

Also if the Emperor’s whole goal was to turn Luke Skywalker, why would it be Vader to suggest turning Luke to the Dark Side and not the Emperor. In fact, the Emperor refers to Luke as “a new enemy.”

The Emperor tells Vader, “There is a great disturbance in the force.” He continues, “We have a new enemy. The young rebel who destroyed the Death Star. I have no doubt this boy is the offspring of Anakin Skywalker.”

Palpatine then states, “He could destroy us.”

Vader responds, “He’s just a boy. Obi-Wan can no longer help him.”

Palpatine then states, “The Force is strong with him. The son of Skywalker must not become a Jedi.”

Then Vader suggests turning him, “If he could be turned, he could become a powerful ally.”

It’s only then that Palpatine embraces the idea, “Yes. He would be a great asset. Can it be done?”

Vader responds, “He will join us or die, Master.”

Thus the Skywalker Saga can not be about “Palpatine turning or trying to turn Skywalkers to the dark side” as Carson posits.

And even if Carson’s idea was true, the idea that Palpatine fails at this is also wrong. He actually succeeded in turning Skywalkers twice and then even manipulated Luke into cutting himself off from the Force, if you accept that’s even possible. (It’s not despite Disney’s sequels.)

Palpatine turns Anakin to the Dark Side and anoints him Darth Vader.

He also turned Ben Solo to the Dark Side through the creation of Snoke.

It’s truly galling how little Rae Carson actually understands about the events of Star Wars.

