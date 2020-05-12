A new rumor details that Battlestar Galactica star Katee Sackhoff will join the cast of The Mandalorian Season 2.

The rumor from Slash Film details that Sackhoff will reprise her Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels role of Mandalorian warrior Bo-Katan Kryze.

Related: Star Wars Rumor: Grand Admiral Thrawn To Make The Jump To Live-Action

Sackhoff recently returned to the role of Bo-Katan Kryze in Season 7 of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, where she recruited Ahsoka Tano to retake control of Mandalore and remove Maul from power.

Slash Film details that Sackhoff “filmed her role back in February before Hollywood production shut down due to the global coronavirus pandemic.”

The actress was asked if she would take on the role of Kryze in live-action by Discussing Film in April. Sackhoff responded, “I mean, who wouldn’t!”

She would continue, “I grew up watching Star Wars. I grew up obsessed with Star Wars. Part of what I loved about playing Starbuck was that she reminded me of Han. I absolutely love that world and it’s part of the reason why I took The Clone Wars and wanted to play Bo to begin with.”

Related: Dave Filoni Addresses Future Of Star Wars Rebels And Possible Ahsoka Tano Live-Action Projects

Sackhoff added, “That being said, of course, there are people that are going to jump to conclusions that Bo is going to be in The Mandalorian because on paper, it does make sense. But you know, we’ll just have to wait and see and cross all my fingers and toes. You never know.”

Who Is Bo-Katan Kryze?

Sackhoff’s Kryze is an instrumental figure during The Clone Wars. When she was first introduced to audiences in Season 4 of The Clone Wars, she was the second-in-command of a radical faction of Mandalorians called the Death Watch who wanted to return the Mandalorian people back to their warrior routes. The Mandalorian people had abandoned those ways under the leadership of Kryze’s sister Dutchess Satine.

However, Kryze would abandon the Death Watch after Maul executed the group’s leader Pre Vizla and took possession of the Darksaber, a weapon allegedly created by the first Mandalorian inducted into the Jedi Order, Tarre Viszla. The weapon was used to unify the Mandalorian people and strike down their opponents.

Related: Rumor: Boba Fett To Appear In The Mandalorian Season 2

After abandoning the Death Watch, Bo-Katan would recruit Ahsoka Tano and the 501st Battalion to lay siege to Mandalore in order to take control of the planet and remove Maul from power.

In Star Wars Rebels, she would later be given the Darksaber by Sabine Wren, after the young Mandalorian discovered it on Dathomir, and deemd Kryze was the right person to lead the Mandalorians against The Empire.

The Mandalorian Connection

The Darksaber would then make an appearance at the of the first season of The Mandalorian. However, the weapon was not in the possession of a Mandalorian. Instead it was in the possession of The Empire’s Moff Gideon.

Not only was the Darksaber in the possession of Moff Gideon, but The Mandalorian also hinted at The Great Purge, a mysterious event that saw The First Galactic Empire come into conflict with the Mandalorians. While no specifics about the conflict are revealed, it does appear that The Empire came out on top and took the Mandalorians precious armor and melted it down into ingots and kept as spoils of war.

Related: Alleged The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode Titles Revealed – Teases A Resurgent Empire

It’s possible The Mandalorian Season 2 could flesh out the Great Purge a little more and reveal just how Moff Gideon acquired the Darksaber in flashbacks. One likely scenario is that Gideon executed Bo-Katan and claimed the Darksaber from her dead body.

It’s also possible that we could see Bo-Katan Kryze survive, but lose the Darksaber in battle. She could return in Season 2 after hearing whispers about the Darksaber and want to reclaim it and potentially reunited the Mandalorian people again.

What do you make of this latest rumor? What kind of role do you think Bo-Katan Kryze could play in The Mandalorian Season 2?

(Visited 70 times, 70 visits today)