Report: Vampire Diaries Actor Cast as Villain The Stranger in CW’s Superman and Lois

The CW has found the actor to play the main villain in the upcoming Superman & Lois series from The Flash’s Todd Helbing and Greg Berlanti.

He’s no stranger to the network or prime time; but Wolé Parks, known for roles on The Vampire Diaries and All American, will play the mysterious enemy The Stranger, Deadline reports.

Says the site of Parks and his role:

“Parks’ The Stranger is a mysterious visitor hellbent on proving to the world that it no longer needs Superman.”

The very name of the character already has some suspecting he is a version of The Phantom Stranger, DC’s shadowy, interdimensional eternal figure whose true origins are unknown.

He boasts at least four different proposed backstories – some tying him to biblical times – so it’s a toss-up.

It is not the case as far as we know that Superman & Lois’s Stranger is a Phantom of biblical proportions.

We broke in a February video exclusive The Stranger is a Luthor from another Earth destroyed during Crisis on Infinite Earths. Designated as a Captain of some kind, he came to Earth-Prime to make it his new home.

The Stranger sends nuclear plants into a critical mass with his battle armor and accompanying AI, having all the abilities of Superman but stronger. He manages to overpower, outrun, and outwit the Man of Steel in the pilot’s climactic battle.

Besides CW dramas, Wolé Parks had roles on basic cable soaps Yellowstone, Royal Pains, Devious Maids, and the daytime staple As the World Turns.

He can next be seen as a lead in the Netflix original feature Single All The Way, starring Michael Urie (Ugly Betty), per Deadline’s piece.

Also per Deadline is the following synopsis:

“Superman & Lois revolves around the world’s most famous superhero and comic books’ most famous journalist, played by Hoechlin and Tulloch, as they deal with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society.”

Superman also makes time to fight evil and adventure in tights to save the world as you probably guessed.

Superman & Lois has no air date yet and will probably not premiere until 2021 with the lockdown ongoing. The pilot is written by Todd Helbing from a story by him and Greg Berlanti. Aside from the pilot, the full plot of the season isn’t totally clear.

Starring Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch as the title characters, the show stars as well Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang and Erik Valdez (General Hospital) as Kyle Cushing. Dylan Walsh (Nip/Tuck, Whiskey Cavalier) was recently cast as General Sam Lane, Lois’s dad.

