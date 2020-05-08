Rumor: Supergirl Movie is Canceled and Henry Cavill Will be Back as Superman

Rumor: Supergirl Movie is Canceled and Henry Cavill Will be Back as Superman

We mentioned the Supergirl film supposedly in development at Warner Bros. in our story about Batwoman and CW Supergirl’s ratings. That production may be off the table now but there’s more. Henry Cavill could return to action.

A rumor from Heroic Hollywood and an exclusive source of theirs claims Supergirl’s big-screen return is on hold until WB figures out what to do with Superman in a post-Justice League climate.

Related: The Witcher’s Henry Cavill To Star In Sherlock Holmes Film With “Dynamic New Female Twist”

It’s suggested the studio is listening to fans who vocally want Cavill back and have since Superman’s cameo in Shazam! that was intended for the Witcher actor.

Cavill made it rather clear multiple times he wants to stay in the role. In fact, he knows what story he’d like to adapt. During a live stream leading up to the release of Mission: Impossible – Fallout, he pointed to the 2005 story Superman: For Tomorrow by Brian Azzarello, Jim Lee, and Scott Williams.

Millions of people including Lois Lane disappear while Supes is off-world, he talks to a priest and saves the world in a “most magnificent” way – stuff Cavill wanted to explore.

He said at the time:

“There’s a lot of weight to it. I don’t know if it’s the exact one I’d make a movie out of but I definitely take tones from it. You really get an insight into Superman’s mind. He talks to a priest a lot and you see him trying to save the world in literally the most magnificent of ways.”

That could make for an interesting Man of Steel 2 if we ever get it and might be better than alleged plans for Supergirl.

Announced in 2018, Supergirl was slated to begin filming this year. Prevailing wisdom was it would softly reboot and recast Big Blue himself. David Corenswet was a name that often came up.

COVID-19 turned the world upside down but it sounds like Supergirl was in trouble, regardless. The first sign it was on hold was Michael Shannon taken by surprise by the idea when interviewed in Australia recently. Unsure if he’d play Zod again, he said:

“Wow, that’s interesting. I swear to God, I am not kidding — you are breaking this news to me. I will have to look into that. Zod again? I don’t know — it’s been a while. I am a little older and creakier now — I’m not sure I could do all the moves.”

According to HH, the flick might have been a prequel to Man of Steel as opposed to a standalone adventure with Brainiac as the villain.

Questions would have arisen as to why then Earthlings remained in the dark about aliens and godlike beings in the 2010s, especially when an open Kryptonian pod could be evidence Kara is out there somewhere, not letting her cousin or the Justice League know.

Henry Cavill’s fate could hinge on Dwayne Johnson who we reported wants Cavill in Shazam! and Black Adam sequels to slug it out with Kahndaq’s magical antihero and ruler. The two share management in Johnson’s ex-wife, Dany Garcia.

We’ll see where this goes but, as Cavill told Men’s Health, we can count on him to be all in:

“I’ve not given up the role. There’s a lot I have to give for Superman yet. A lot of storytelling to do. A lot of real, true depths to the honesty of the character I want to get into. I want to reflect the comic books. That’s important to me. There’s a lot of justice to be done for Superman. The status is: You’ll see.”

Based on his schedule and what he has told other outlets, Cavill could do two projects or feature films a year.

(Visited 54 times, 54 visits today)