Man of Steel’s Michael Shannon Details His Reaction To Zack Snyder and DC Films’ Falling Out

Man of Steel’s Michael Shannon Details His Reaction To Zack Snyder and DC Films’ Falling Out

Michael Shannon is best remembered these days – though he’s done other things and can boast several visceral performances – for playing General Zod in Man of Steel, a role he reflects fondly on.

In an interview with JOBlo promoting his new film, The Quarry (co-starring Shea Whigham), Shannon talked about how much he liked working with Zack Snyder.

Related: Zack Snyder’s Plan for DC and Justice League Would Have Included Five Movies and Centered on Superman

He also commented on Snyder’s cycle of DC movies – even though Shannon was most prominent in MOS and only in Batman v Superman “for like fifteen seconds…as a giant, naked, rubber dummy, which I didn’t have anything to do with really.”

Shannon said he thinks MOS “was incredible” and he doesn’t know what went down between Snyder and DC/Warner Bros. but “it’s a shame” things fell apart:

“Yeah, you know, I love working with Zack Snyder and I think it’s very sad-he’s been through a lot of hardship recently-I don’t know what happened with that whole DC thing. I think it’s a shame. I mean, his vision for ‘Man of Steel’ I thought was incredible. I don’t know how that all went off the rails, but I think it’s a shame.”

It’s not entirely clear but, from what we’ve covered, it can be surmised there was a combination of cold feet after Batman v Superman didn’t do as well as they were hoping and interference led by Geoff Johns.

Related: Michael Shannon Talks Supergirl And If He Would Reprise His Role As General Zod

Johns, according to a recent rumor from Grace Randolph, was the man responsible for bringing in Joss Whedon behind Snyder’s back to finish Justice League. Furthermore, it’s claimed Johns was not well-liked behind the scenes.

Snyder has been teasing his plans that could’ve been – a five-film arc for Superman, Darkseid, sequels – and exposing the copious amount of stuff left out of what was completed without his involvement.

He disavowed the existence of the theatrically-released Justice League during a Vero watch-along of BVS and insinuated his cut would be a pretty good sequel:

“You know what, I think they should someday make a sequel to this movie some day. That would be amazing. That would really be something else. Yeah. Want to know what happens to these guys. I mean… don’t they eventually… I don’t know… Form some…”

Despite conflicting reports, the Snyder Cut could see completion and wind up on HBO Max after that launches in a month. Online speculation indicates that’s why Warner lets Snyder carry on with his Vero sharing spree and stoking the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut campaign; to promote the release. The Quarry, Michael Shannon’s thriller about a preacher not who he claims to be, is available on VOD right now.

(Visited 230 times, 230 visits today)