New The Mandalorian Funko Pop! Descriptions Hint At Things To Come in Season 2

A number of The Mandalorian Funko Pop! descriptions have been shared online and they hint at some things that might come to pass in Season 2 of the Disney Plus series.

The Funko Pop! descriptions were shared to Instagram by A Nerdy Dad.

The descriptions include:

The Child w/Canister (10-inch)

The Mandalorian w/Jet Pack

Cara w/Badge

The Child (In Bag)

Gamorrean Fighter

The Mandalorian on Bantha w/The Child (Deluxe)

The Gamorrean Fighter and The Mandalorian on Bantha indicate the series will return to Tatooine.

This should’t really come as a suprise as The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau teased Gamorreans when he announced that Season 2 of the show would be coming in Fall 2020 back in December.

The Gamorreans first appeared in Star Wars: Episode VI Return of the Jedi and were primarily shown as guards for Jabba the Hutt. It’s likely they might still be employed as guards on Tatooine for whoever is controlling the planet’s criminal element.

And if rumors are to be believed, it’s possible Boba Fett might be involved in that criminal element. Fett’s return was heavily hinted at in Chapter 5 of Season 1 when a mysterious character arrives and seemingly comes to collect the body of Fennec Shand.

As YouTuber Script Doctor points out in his review of the episode, a sound cue for the mysterious character matches Boba Fett’s sound cue from the Star Wars Special Edition.

The Mandalorian and The Child on a Bantha also indicates they could be returning to Tatooine. Tatooine is the Bantha’s homeworld. However, it’s not out of the realm of possibility that they might have been transported off planet.

The Mandalorian Season 1 revealed that Blurrgs are found on Arvala. They had previously only been native to Endor and Ryloth.

We do know there was money to be made in smuggling animals across the galaxy. Lando Calrissian hired the crew of the Ghost to smuggle a Puffer Pig for him in Star Wars Rebels.

These new descriptions come after Funko did officially announce four new The Mandalorian figures on Star Wars Day.

Those figures include one of The Child drinking out of his soup cup.

Another of The Child eating a frog.

One of The Mandalorian and The Child.

And finally one of Moff Gideon with the Darksaber.

There are also two Baby Yoda exclusives at Target and Wal-Mart.

The one at Target features a sad Baby Yoda.

The one at Wal-Mart sees Baby Yoda using the Force.

What do you make of these leaked descriptions? What can you glean from them for The Mandalorian Season 2?

