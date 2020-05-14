Rumor: Boba Fett Project In The Works For Disney Plus

Rumor: Boba Fett Project In The Works For Disney Plus

A new rumor details that a Boba Fett project is in development at Lucasfilm for Disney Plus.

The rumor comes on the heels of the previous rumor that Temuera Morrison, the actor who played Jango Fett in Attack of the Clones, would be playing Boba Fett in The Mandalorian Season 2.

Related: Rumor: Boba Fett To Appear In The Mandalorian Season 2

And Fett might not be the only character Morrison will play in The Mandalorian Season 2. Scooper Mikey Sutton claims that “Morrison is playing two people.”

Jordan Maison also claims Morrison will play another role in the show. He writes on Twitter, “Boba Fett isn’t the only role Temuera Morrison will play in the show….”

*Looks around* *Whispers a small tidbit I also heard* Boba Fett isn’t the only role Temuera Morrison will play in the show….#StarWars — Jordan Maison (@JordanMaison) May 8, 2020

Many fans are hoping that second role will be Clone Trooper CT-7567 or Commander Rex.

Rumored Boba Fett Project

While the previous rumor indicates that Morrison will return to play Boba Fett, this new rumor from FandomWire indicates the character will be getting his own show or film.

Andy Signore reports, “We can exclusively confirm that even more Boba Fett is in the works.”

Signore does write, “Its important to stress, that “In-Development” means teams connected to Lucasfilm are prepping and writing the following projects. It does not guarantee they will all make it to air.”

As for the specifics on this Boba Fett project, Signore details it could either be a film or a TV series for Disney Plus. He does note that Disney does have quite a bit of material to mine for Boba Fett. He specifically points to director Josh Trank’s three-act pitch for Boba Fett as well as Jame Mangold’s creative details for his cancelled Boba Fett movie.

Along with these more recent projects continuing Fett’s story in live-action there are also plenty of other sources they can mine as well. In 2002, Scholastic Inc. published a series of young reader novels focused on Boba Fett. The series was set between Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith and followed Boba Fett in his teenage years for six books.

There are also a number of Extended Universe books. Youtini documents a number of books, comics, and short stories for fans of Boba Fett including A Barve Like That: The Tale of Boba Fett, The Bounty Hunter Wars, Star Wars: Blood Ties, the Dark Empire comic series, Legacy of the Force, and Fate of the Jedi.

There’s even an omnibus that Dark Horse comics published titled Star Wars: Omnibus: Boba Fett.

Related: Disney CEO Bob Iger Silent on Future Star Wars Film Projects During Latest Disney Investor Call

If Disney does intend to include Boba Fett in Season 2 of The Mandalorian and then spin him into his own film or TV series it would align with what Bob Iger laid out for Lucasfilm’s short-term goals for Star Wars.

Iger explained in February, “The priority in the next few years is television with The Mandalorian Season 2 coming in October and then more coming from The Mandalorian thereafter, including the possibility of infusing it with more characters and the possibility of taking those characters in their own direction in terms of series.”

He added, “So the priority for Star Wars in the short-term is going to be, I’ll call it television for Disney+ and then we will have more to say about development of theatrical soon after that.”

He then stated that Lucasfilm might also create content for Hulu, “We are confident that the studio is going to continue to be a strong driver of operating income for the company, both on the movie front, but also as a great supplier of product both original and secondary market for Disney+ and for Hulu, by the way.

What do you make of this rumor? Do you think Lucasfilm is working on a Boba Fett project? Are you interested in a Boba Fett project?

(Visited 127 times, 127 visits today)