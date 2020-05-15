Here’s What Alice Eve Could Look Like As She-Ra

The Masters of the Universe property is seeing a resurgence in interest with a new Netflix series Masters of the Universe: Revelation in the works from Kevin Smith as well as a live-action adaptation.

There’s also Netflix’s animated She-Ra and the Princesses of Power series that has divided fans.

With the property’s resurgence into pop culture, artist The Imaginative Hobbyist imagined actress Alice Eve as She-Ra.

He shared his vision to Instagram writing, “With She-Ra trending I thought it would be a good time to go back and revisit a piece I made back in the day imagining the beautiful and excellent actress Alice Eve as the evolved form of Adora.”

She-Ra was first introduced in the The Secret of the Sword as Force Captain Adora of the Evil Horde ruling Etheria. It would eventually be revealed that she is the twin sister of Adam and the daughter of King Randor and Queen Marlena. She had been kidnapped by Hordak and brainwashed into becoming one of his captains.

He-Man is sent to deliver the Sword of Protection to its rightful owner and travels to Etheria on the wishes of The Sorceress. After finding Adora, The Sorceress communicates through the sword and reveals she was kidnapped.

She eventually takes hold of the sword and repeats “For the honor of Grayskull.” After repeating the line she is transformed into She-Ra.

After her initial transformation she returns to Eternia with He-Man, but decides she needs to return to Etheria to continue the fight against the Horde and free the planet from their oppression. She becomes the leader of the Great Rebellion and fights alongside a number of her allies as they slowly begin to fight back against the Horde.

Her story would continue in Filmation’s 1985 series She-Ra: Princess of Power.

The series would eventually be rebooted by DreamWorks Animation and Netflix in She-Ra and The Princesses of Power. In this version Adora was not kidnapped, but instead has come to believe that the Princess Rebellion is evil. She joins the Horde and quickly becomes a Force Captain.

She eventually discovers the Sword of Protection and is captured by two Rebels who open her eyes to the Horde’s actions. She defects upon seeing their atrocities and begins to aid the Rebellion in their battles against the Horde.

What do you make of Alice Eve as She-Ra? Would you want to see a live-action version of She-Ra?

