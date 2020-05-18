Black Lightning Creator Tony Isabella Says “F*** DC Comics And Everyone Involved” for Changing Jefferson Pierce in Batman and the Outsiders

Tony Isabella, co-creator and writer of Black Lightning, is not happy with the way his character is being portrayed in Batman and the Outsiders.

He doesn’t like – “loathe” might be the appropriate term – Black Lightning’s possible romantic relationship with Katana in the series.

Isabella made his frustrations known and quite clear in a series of Facebook posts. In his first, he classified Batman and the Outsiders as “rancid” and upbraided the change between Jeff and Lynn:

“F*** DC COMICS AND EVERYONE INVOLVED IN THEIR RANCID BATMAN AND THE OUTSIDERS BOOK. ANYONE WHO UNDERSTANDS JEFFERSON PIERCE KNOWS LYNN IS HIS ONE TRUE LOVE.”

Isabella continued his scathing remarks in a follow-up update, saying he would take a break from the Internet for a few days and that he won’t miss “clueless trolls” telling him how his character should be written:

“I’m taking the next couple days off from the Internet. I figure I’ll miss at least some of the clueless trolls who think the creator of an iconic character should just shut the f*** up when he and the character were disrespected by others.”

After commenting “I think I’m done with comics and maybe with any kind of online presence,” Isabella wrote he was using the weekend to think about his next move, and maybe “throwing in the towel.”

He wrote:

”UPDATE: I’m taking the weekend to think about what I want to do going forward. Right now, I’m considering throwing in the towel. There’s got to be better things I can do with my energy, passion and talent.”

Isabella didn’t stick to that promise of keeping off social media. He is still posting Facebook updates including ones reiterating his stance, like this one:

“Picture someone who never created a damn thing slamming someone who has actually created things. Then picture me rolling my eyes.”

His comments appear to come after Batman and The Outsiders #12 shows Black Lightning expressing his feelings to Katana.

However, by the end of the conversation Pierce walks away.

Batman and the Outsiders writer Bryan Edward Hill responded to Isabella on Twitter.

Got some DM’s about Tony Isabella. Let me be clear. I have no animosity towards Tony whatsoever, and obviously he’s entitled to his opinion. Everyone isn’t going to like my writing or me as a person, and that’s absolutely fair. No harm. No foul. — Hilluminati (@bryanedwardhill) May 17, 2020

We’re living through an incredibly difficult time, and the last thing I want to do is take comics, what should help deliver us from conflict, into the mud because an artist I respect takes issue with what I’m doing. That’s just going to happen in this business. — Hilluminati (@bryanedwardhill) May 17, 2020

I genuinely appreciate everyone who reads my work and shows me support. I means a lot to me, but please don’t attack Tony on my behalf (or anyone that doesn’t like my work). That’s not necessary, and it’s not helpful for our culture. That’s all I have on this one. Take care. — Hilluminati (@bryanedwardhill) May 17, 2020

The Black Lightning TV series wrapped up its third season on The CW. That season just landed on Netflix. Tony Isabella and co-Black Lightning creator Trevor Von Eeden guest-appeared in the season finale.

Our readers will remember Isabella also ranted about Comicsgate and the toxicity of Batman as a character in the past few years.

Worth noting is the chatter a black character would take over being Batman this year or next. Black Lightning is one name on the shortlist reportedly.

