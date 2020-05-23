We live in a world where fan demand attained the release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League. At this point, it feels like anything goes. If renewed interest can cause Snyder’s vision to be realized on HBO Max, maybe the same thing can happen for David Ayer.

That door might be open at WarnerMedia. Whoever runs the Twitter account of parent company AT&T thinks so, at least, leaving the Suicide Squad director with hope.

Related: Suicide Squad Director David Ayer Shoots Down Popular Joker Rumor

AT&T’s Twitter responded to a user who tagged the conglomerate in a retweet of Ayer and a Screen Rant article. The latter portion involved Ayer quoting a Twitter user who employed the trending hashtag #ReleaseTheAyerCut.

“I wish,” wrote the director with a sad doe-eyed emoji.

The whole thread broaches the possibility of releasing the Ayer Cut of Suicide Squad and then pleads for the completion of “the gift” with a triple-please. “One thing at a time,” goes AT&T’s reply with the use of a laughing emoji and a GIF of Lynda Carter as Wonder Woman.

Ayer quoted and responded he is “standing by.”

Related: The Mary Sue Claims Suicide Squad’s Harley Quinn Outfit Is “Not Flattering On An Actual Human Body” – Cosplays Prove That False

It didn’t end there. Someone named JoeBritches replied with his Christmas list of DC-flavored demands. Composing said list are requests for the Ayer Cut, two Man of Steel sequels, a Justice League sequel, and for all three to be directed by Zack Snyder.

AT&T Twitter responded, “Goodness! Can’t a person enjoy a good book and a cup of tea without being asked questions?”

The thread continued with more calling for the release of Ayer’s cut and more Harley Quinn – but blowing a strand of hair.

Related – OPINION: A Defense Of Jared Leto’s Suicide Squad Joker

Suicide Squad came out in 2016. What was released in theaters and can be seen right now on basic cable is not what David Ayer intended. Up to today he’s been clear about that.

Ayer has shared on Twitter many times much of what he filmed was left out. This includes additional scenes with Jared Leto’s Joker.

In 2018, he revealed plans were changing constantly during production and a nixed draft of the script had Steppenwolf and his legions of Parademons playing antagonist earlier than Justice League.

Mother Boxes would’ve been utilized too and Enchantress was going to be under their sway.

Related: New Rumor Reveals The Suicide Squad’s Main Villain

There was more: extra Joker, a fuller Harley arc, and more interactions with Enchantress. The Cultured Nerd reports Warner Bros. maybe contracting VFX house Zoic Studios to put the missing elements back and release Suicide Squad’s Ayer Cut later this year on HBO Max.

I don’t imagine it will beat Zack Snyder’s Justice League to the streaming service but we’ll see. Hopeful as Ayer is for that outcome, he is stoic – tweeting it’s the studio’s call. If they don’t release it that’s fine with him, he says:

(Visited 159 times, 159 visits today)