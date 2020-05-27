A New Rumor Details Which Green Lanterns Will Star In The HBO Max Series

Contrary to a previous report, a new rumor says legacy Green Lanterns Hal Jordan and John Stewart will be major players in the HBO Max series, after all.

Mikey Sutton posted in a news update to the Lords of the Long Box website “Green Lantern will finally have his brightest day” after the failure to launch that was Ryan Reynolds’ blockbuster attempt.

Sutton reports, “The two main Green Lanterns in the program will be Hal Jordan and John Stewart.”

The belief before now was the two would be reserved for a movie and replaced with different Lanterns in the show; not so, it seems.

Sutton adds:

“Fans had been trying to guess if it was Kyle Rayner or Guy Gardner as Jordan may have been unavailable, reserved for a cinematic reboot. But that’s not the case.”

The movie, a reboot long in development, is reportedly off for the moment. “They’re holding off on a theatrical movie for now,” said Sutton.

Last we heard, the Green Lantern Corps movie was being developed side by side with the HBO Max series. Though separate, they’d be connected in the same continuity. Hal and John would’ve been saved for GLC but show up later as older Lanterns.

Sinestro was rumored to be slated as the star of the series with his days as a Lantern and turn to the dark side playing out in first-season flashbacks. Replacing Hal and John as the “beat-cop” Lanterns of Earth were reportedly Geoff Johns’ 2010s creations Simon Baz and Jessica Cruz. Other Lanterns, such as Guy Gardner, would’ve gotten introduced as time went on.

So the movie sounds like it’s shelved if not scrapped and the series will be the flagship of the GL brand going forward. This despite Green Lantern Corps still being listed on Johns’ Mad Ghost Productions’ official site as in development (as of this writing).

HBO Max’s Green Lantern show is produced by Greg Berlanti and GL writer and creative wellspring Geoff Johns. Reportedly, it shall have a more serious tone than the movie or The CW’s Arrowverse.

HBO Max Content Chief Kevin Reilly said this of Green Lantern in a Business Insider interview:

“Greg [Berlanti, who is producing a Green Lantern series for Max] has done a lot of really quality DC fare for The CW. These will not be that… These will be next step up in production value. You can expect the highest level of cinematic production values on those shows, and that’s the same for the projects we’ve announced with J.J. [Abrams].”

What do you make of this latest Green Lantern rumor?

