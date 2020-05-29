Kevin Smith Responds To Latest Report About Masters of the Universe: Revelation Sidelining He-Man in Favor of Teela

Kevin Smith Responds To Latest Report About Masters of the Universe: Revelation Sidelining He-Man in Favor of Teela

Masters of the Universe: Revelation showrunner Kevin Smith has responded to the latest report regarding the show sidelining He-Man in favor of Teela.

Earlier this week, ScreenRant reported on the show noting that it would pick up where the original 1980s He-Man and the Masters of the Universe series left off.

Related: Report: Kevin Smith’s Masters of the Universe: Revelation Will Sideline He-Man For Teela

However, they noted there would be one big difference, “One major difference is that though He-Man will certainly be around, he won’t be the main protagonist anymore. Instead, the focus will be on Teela.”

They added, “Even so, He-Man should still have a large presence, since the series never did get to explore the final battle between He-Man and his greatest enemy, Skeletor.”

Looks like He-Man is stepping aside for Teela according to Screenrant. I seem to remember someone saying this first and getting some backlash. Wonder what the ‘revelation’ is? https://t.co/pwstfe8Kps pic.twitter.com/jCPcaVd2cA — Nerdrotic (@Nerdrotics) May 28, 2020

Following this report and it subsequently shared to Twitter by YouTube channel Clownfish TV, Kevin Smith responded.

Smith wrote on Twitter, “With all due respect to ScreenRant, I’ve read every Masters of the Universe: Revelation script for our shows (plus wrote a few) and viewed 4 amazing animatics.”

He added, “While Teela is present as she’s always been in the MotU adventures and she plays a big role, our series is LITERALLY all about He-Man.”

With all due respect to @screenrant, I’ve read every @MastersOfficial script for our shows (plus wrote a few) and viewed 4 amazing animatics. While Teela is as present as she’s always been in the MotU adventures and she plays a big role, our series is LITERALLY all about He-Man. https://t.co/1rOjbLDfHe — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) May 29, 2020

Following Smith’s comments, ScreenRant would update their article removing their report regarding Teela being the main protagonist.

Their article now reads, “Masters of the Universe: Revelation isn’t a reboot but a sequel series, as it will pick up where the original 1980s series left off, with He-Man being the main protagonist/ It only makes sense for He-Man to have a large presence since the series never did get to explore the final between He-Man and his greatest enemy, Skeletor.”

And its been stealth edited pic.twitter.com/lpzkl9uDBi — Mister Ferro🐢 (@Mister_Ferro) May 29, 2020

ClownfishTV responded to Smith’s most recent comments.

Smith’s recent statement echoes his comments in March regarding the show.

Netflix’s Master of the Universe: Revelation Showrunner Kevin Smith Clarifies He-Man Will Not Step Aside For Teela

In March, Clownfish TV shared a rumor from an alleged insider that detailed, “Teela is a better He-Man than Adam, and he steps aside to let her (and her girlfriend) take over Hero duties.”

My understanding of Kevin Smith’s He-Man series from an alleged insider… Teela is a better He-Man than Adam, and he steps aside to let her (and her girlfriend) take over Hero duties. If true… this won’t play well. pic.twitter.com/7OhX6TssRE — Clownfish TV (@RealClownfishTV) March 11, 2020

Smith responded to the rumor on Twitter writing, “As showrunner, I really could’ve used these story suggestions *before* we locked the scripts.”

He continued, “However, no – He-Man does no stepping aside and Teela has no girlfriend in our show.”

Smith then concluded, “The storyline is pretty dark and way metal. Before REVELATION we were calling it END OF THE UNIVERSE.”

As showrunner, I really could’ve used these story suggestions *before* we locked the scripts. However, no – He-Man does no stepping aside and Teela has no girlfriend in our show. The storyline is pretty dark and way metal. Before REVELATION we were calling it END OF THE UNIVERSE. https://t.co/0y5TlhjctC — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) March 11, 2020

Related: Mark Hamill, Lena Headey, Sarah Michelle Gellar Part Of All Star Voice Cast For Netflix’s Masters Of The Universe: Revelation Series

Smith would then go on to disparage ClownfishTV writing, “Also, RealClownfishTV? Instead of posting your faux “insider” info, here’s a *real* story: Mattel made a behind-the-scenes video featuring our actors recording. So a fan took some of Mark & Lena’s dialogue and spliced them into old Filmation clips.”

Also, @RealClownfishTV? Instead of posting your faux “insider” info, here’s a *real* story: @Mattel made a behind-the-scenes video featuring our actors recording. So a fan took some of Mark & Lena’s dialogue and spliced them into old Filmation clips. Look: https://t.co/941kHt8oNR https://t.co/b6jUBJxC0n — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) March 11, 2020

Despite Smith’s statement, the original announcement of the series at Power Con 2019 did indicate that Teela would be the main protagonist.

Twitter user Pixel Dan shared the description of the show to Twitter back in August 2019.

It reads:

“A radical return to Eternia, REVELATION is a direct sequel series to the classic era of MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE. Featuring fan favorites He-Man, Orko, Cringer, and Man-At-Arms, the story pits our heroic warriors and guardians of Castle Grayskull against Skeletor, Evil-Lyn, Beast Man and the vile legions of Snake Mountain! But after a ferocious final battle forever fractures Eternia, it’s up to Teela to solve the mystery of the missing Sword of Power in a race against time to prevent the end of the Universe! Her journey will uncover the secrets of Grayskull at last. This is the epic He-Man and the Masters of the Universe saga fans have waited 35 years to see!”

There is a separate He-Man and the Masters of the Universe series coming to Netflix. In December Netflix announced the new series that was developed for television by Rob David with House of Cool and CGCG doing the animation.

The logline for that series makes it clear that it is about He-Man, not to mention they included the character’s name in the title.

The logline reads:

“On the planet of Eternia, a young lost prince discovers the powers of Grayskull and transforms into He-Man, Master of the Universe! The classic battle between He-Man and evil Skeletor rages to new heights as both hero and villain forge new and mighty teams. A new generation of heroes fighting for the fate of us all. In the end, who will become MASTER OF THE UNIVERSE?”

Senior Vice President of Content Distribution and Business Development at Mattel does indicate they plan on reimagining the classic characters for kids and families of today.

He stated, “Masters of the Universe is one of the most iconic global franchises of all time, with a 30-year history and a passionate fan base. The entire team at Mattel is excited to introduce the world of He-Man to a new generation and, together with the talented team at Netflix, to reimagine the classic characters in a way that appeals to kids and families today, while also resonating with the fans who grew up with them.”

(Visited 492 times, 492 visits today)