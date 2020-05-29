SpongeBob SquarePants Writer Solomon Georgio Declares Burning Down The United States A Right

SpongeBob SquarePants Writer Solomon Georgio Declares Burning Down The United States A Right

SpongeBob SquarePants and Hulu’s High Fidelity writer Solomon Georgio recently declared that it’s a right for black people to burn down the United States.

Georgio’s comments come amidst rioting and looting in the twin cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul in Minnesota following the death of Floyd George.

He took to Twitter to write, “Black people have every right to burn down a country they built for free.”

Black people have every right to burn down a country they built for free — Solomon Georgio (@solomongeorgio) May 28, 2020

Related: Star Wars Actor John Boyega Hates “White on Black Racism” That “Ruined The World”

The tweet would quickly go viral. It’s currently received over 131,000 retweets and over 577,000 likes.

Following the tweet going viral, Georgio wrote a follow-up tweet calling anyone criticizing him a “little racist shit.”

He wrote, “The replies are muted. If you disagree with me, go yell at a brick wall, you little racist shit.”

The replies are muted. If you disagree with me, go yell at a brick wall, you little racist shit — Solomon Georgio (@solomongeorgio) May 28, 2020

He would follow that tweet by describing critics as “white supremacists.”

Georgio wrote, “t’s been a while since I’ve upset this many white supremacists. I want to say thank you for giving me this power over you.”

It’s been a while since I’ve upset this many white supremacists. I want to say thank you for giving me this power over you — Solomon Georgio (@solomongeorgio) May 29, 2020

He would then retweet Akilah Hughes, host of “What a Day,” who described President Donald Trump as a racist.

Georgio joins a number of celebrities making incendiary comments in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death.

Related: HBO’s Watchmen and Amazon’s The Expanse Actress Frances Fisher: “They Want A Race War. We’ll Give Them A Race War”

Watchmen actress Frances Fisher called for a race war in the United States.

Star Wars actor John Boyega claimed that white on black racism ruined the world.

Director Michael Moore called for the destruction of Police headquarters in Minnesota.

He wrote on Twitter, “Good citizens burning down the evil police precinct in MN after all police were out & safe. All police should go home. No violence please.”

He then added, “Police HQ must be demolished by the city tomorrow as a show of contrition to black America. Rebuild PD with decent kind ppl aka ppl of color.”

Good citizens burning down the evil police precinct in MN after all police were out & safe. All police should go home. No violence please. Police HQ must be demolished by the city tomorrow as a show of contrition to black America. Rebuild PD with decent kind ppl aka ppl of color — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) May 29, 2020

Pop star and actress Madonna wrote on Instagram, “Until we can over come Racism in America— no one should be allowed to carry a gun. Most of all cops.”

She added, “God Bless you George Floyd Im so sorry for you and your family. And all the senseless killings that have gone before you. Will it ever end? 🙏🏼 I pray to GOD it does one day.

Until then—F*** The Police!”

Madonna concluded, “Yea I said it. Im not interested in being PC. Im interested in Justice.”

What do you make of Solomon Georgio’s comments?

(Visited 6,533 times, 6,533 visits today)