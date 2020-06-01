A new rumor details what Adam Warlock’s role will be in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The rumor comes from Mikey Sutton by way of the Cosmic Wonder YouTube channel.

As The Cosmic Wonder’s host Warren details, Adam Warlock is expected to play a major role in a film based on the Annihilation comic book series where he will team up with a number of other Marvel superheroes including Nova, Captain Marvel, Quasar, and Moondragon to battle against Galactus, Annihilus, and Terrax the Tamer.

A lot of rumors for Marvel have been coming out since their less-than-stellar Q2 earnings report. But, as all rumors go, take it with a grain of salt.

Warren reads Sutton’s scoop, “He was supposed to be perfect, but in the MCU Adam Warlock will be a figure. He was the epitome of physical beauty on the outside, but flawed on the inside.”

“Rumored, but also teased to debut in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Marvel Studios has been wanting to be introducing him, which is actually Adam Warlock’s original name, Him, for quite a while,” Warren reads.

He continues, “There simply wasn’t enough space and time in Infinity War, which was his logical entrance based on the comic book continuity. Adam Warlock’s MCU debut and entrance is shrouded in mystery; however, his destination has leaked.”

Warren adds, “Marvel Studios is seeking to drop Annihilation on their millions of fans with Warlock as among its primary leads. This will not be his first appearance. Rather it is where he is headed.”

Warren then states, “In this proposed epic, Warlock will collaborate with other cosmic superheroes including Quasar, Moondragon, and Captain Marvel against Annihilus, Galactus, and Terrax the Tamer.”

“The project is in the earliest stages of discussion so it remains to be seen how closely it will echo its comic predecessors. And according to insider sources this might not be an Avengers movie, but simply focus on the MCU’s star hopping characters, however; Warlock will playa huge role in this movie,” Warren concludes.

Warlock in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

We were already seemingly introduced to Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Warlock was teased in a post-credit scene as the creation of Ayesha, the High Priestess of the Sovereign.

Since then, a number of websites and fan theories about Adam have spread like wildfire. And that’s everything from what a certain actor would look like as Warlock to when he’ll actually make a full appearance.

Annihilation and Adam Warlock Comics

When looking into the comics, a lot of the players that are in the description from Mikey Sutton are present. Nova and Quasar and Moondragon are present. However, other characters like Silver Surfer, Gamora, The Ravenous, Firelord, Drax, Phyla-Vell, Ronan the Accuser, Star-Lord and Stardust, as well as Talos and Super-Skrull also are key players.



While there are rumors swirling about some of those characters, we have yet to hear about Quasar, Stardust, Fire-Lord and Phyla Vell. Other characters such as Ronan the Accuser as well as Thanos are already dead in the current iteration of the MCU. Unless they do some comic book trope to bring them back to the current Marvel Cinematic Universe, we’re looking at a completely different lineup for the cosmic characters.



And more so for Adam Warlock as the character is not in the 2006-2007 Annihilation crossover series. He does appear in Annihilation: Conquest, the sequel series in 2007-2008 by Dan Abnett and Andy Lanning.

In this comic, Warlock and other cosmic players are fighting off an invasion from the techo-organic lifeform called the Phalanx. These creatures take advantage of the devastation left in the wake of the Annihilation wave.



In this arc, we don’t see Galactus as the big bad. Heck, even in the Annihilation story he wasn’t the big bad. If that changes for the films, then it will be quite a departure from the comic story line.

Adapting parts, not the whole

We’ve learned from the MCU that they happen to take elements of certain stories and adapt them to screen. For example, we didn’t see every aspect of the Civil War comic run on the big screen. I think the only thing they really took from the book was the title of the arc.

For Captain America: Winter Soldier, they happened to adapt the Hydra storyline from Secret Warriors. And Avengers: Infinity War looks way different than the comic book story from Jim Starlin.

What we could possibly see are elements of the Annihilation story line in a future Marvel film. We would see Annihilus and the Annihilation Wave. Think Chitauri style, but on a grander scale than we saw in Avengers. Or with Avengers: Endgame and that final end battle scene against the armies of Thanos.



It will be harder to grab the audiences’ attention after events like Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. We’ve already been there, and done that. So the stakes couldn’t possibly increase, even with the introduction of Galactus.

But what do you think of this rumor? Are we going to see the Annihilation story in part, or in whole in a future Marvel film? Sound off in the comments below or let’s talk about it on social media!

