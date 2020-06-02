Mixer Streamer Ninja Criticizes President Trump’s Address To The Nation: “WTF Is Going On?”

On Monday, professional Fortnite streamer Ninja aka Tyler Blevins took to Twitter to criticize President Donald Trump’s response to riots and looting following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

In a speech Monday night President Trump declared that he would deploy the military in order to end the rioting and looting if governor’s were unable to take control of the situations in their respective states.

President Trump stated, “If a city or state refuses to take the actions that are necessary to defend the life and property of their residents then I will deploy the United States military and solve the problem for them.”

In response to this speech, Blevins shared a video of police breaking up a protest in Washington D.C.

Along with the video he wrote, “Trump gives a speech about protecting peaceful protestors, literally not more than a couple hundred yards away police using excessive force on peaceful protestors.”

He added, “Offered no solutions to what CAUSED all of this, racism and police brutality. Wtf is going on, how is this possible?”

Blevins would elaborate on his thoughts in response to YouTuber Jack “CouRage” Dunlop.

Dunlop wrote to Blevins, “Dude I’m actually sitting here just trying to wrap my head around this.”

He added, “They just tear gassed and flashbanged a 100% peaceful protest so Trump could get a photo on the steps of a church with a bible in his hand saying God will fix all of this?”

He concluded writing, “What in the f***.”

Blevins would respond writing, “Instead of addressing the REASONS all of this is happening, instead of addressing racism and the police brutality in our country, he threatens to deploy our own military and only focuses on the riots. This is horrifying.”

Ninja would elaborate again when he was asked by former Tampa Bay Rays baseball player Steve Asscher what he would do about the looting and brutal beating people have suffered during the riots.

Blevins responded with a question, “Imagine if the president called for the arrest of all 4 police officers involved shortly after it happened?”

He then added, “During the first peaceful protests addressed the nation about how he sees the racism and out of control police brutality and promises to push police reform hard.”

Notably he doesn’t answer the actual question. Also President Donald Trump called for the FBI to expedite their investigation into Floyd’s death on May 28th.

George Floyd died on May 25th. On May 26th, the Minneapolis Police reported that the FBI had been brought in as part of the investigation.

Blevins seemingly unaware of the President Trump’s order to expedite the investigation and the FBI’s investigation into Floyd’s death would then explain his previous answer in a follow-up Tweet, “It’s not about having the power, addressing the nation and letting everyone know what SHOULD happen could have stopped so much madness. Knowing our leader wants justice is important.”

As you can see in the video above, President Trump makes it clear in his opening remarks he wants justice. President Trump states, “All Americans were rightly sickened and revolted by the brutal death of George Floyd. My administration is fully committed that for George and his family justice will be served. He will not have died in vain.”

What do you of make of Ninja’s comments about the President’s speech?

