Actress Erin Kellyman Sparks Speculation That Enfys Nest Could Appear in the Cassian Andor Star Wars Series

Actress Erin Kellyman, who played Enfys Nest in Solo: A Star Wars Story, recently sparked fan speculation that Enfys Nest could show up in the upcoming Cassian Andor Star Wars series on Disney Plus.

Back in January, Kellyman shared that one of her highlights from 2019 was during a fan convention.

She wrote, “One of my highlights from 2019. Meeting these beautiful, mixed women and hearing what they had to say about my character brought me to tears.”

“I’m so happy I could be that person for you both. Representation matters 👏🏽 and I will continue to bring you more badass, mixed race, female characters in the future ✨,” she added.

In April, a fan would comment on the post and ask if she would be starring in the upcoming Cassian Andor TV series. THe fan asked, “I am a HUUGE Star Wars fan and I was wondering with the upcoming Rogue One TV show spin off for Cassian Andor, I was wondering if your gonna be in it because according to Star Wars lore you (Enfys Nest lol) drop off the coaxium to Saw Gerrera??”

In Solo: A Star Wars Story: Expanded Edition by Mur Lafferty the epilogue details that Enfys Nest does indeed provide the coaxium to Saw Gerrera.

But not only does she provide the coaxium to Saw Gerrera she also meets an 11 year old Jyn Erso who joined Gerrera on his journey to get the coaxium from Enfys Nest and her Cloud Riders.

Kellyman would respond to the fan’s question writing, “no spoilers here sorry.”

Following this statement there has been fan speculation that Kellyman as Enfys Nest could appear in the Cassian Andor series. One of those speculating is Star Wars scooper Bespin Bulletin.

In a recent Instagram post, Bespin Bulletin theorizes that it makes sense for Nest to show up in Solo.

They explain, “Nest would be around during this time. The events of Solo took place 10 years before A New Hope and the Cassian Andor takes place 5 years before a New Hope.”

“Nest clearly will go to extreme lengths for the Rebellion, which includes killing for the cause…something that Cassian Andor himself is willing to do. It’ll be a dark and interesting if these two characters ever linked up,” they add.

What do you make of this speculation? Do you think Enfys Nest could show up in the Cassian Andor series? Is that something you would be interested in?

