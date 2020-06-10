The Evil Dead franchise is continuing with a brand new movie titled Evil Dead Now, and actor Bruce Campbell seemingly confirmed this new movie from director Lee Cronin will feature a female protagonist.

Campbell spoke with Empire Magazine about the new project, where he revealed the film’s title and provided some details including Lee Cronin’s role as director.

Campbell stated, “We’re just getting off the phone with Lee Cronin, who is writing and directing the next Evil Dead.”

He then revealed the film’s title and that Sam Raimi handpicked Cronin for the job, “It’s called Evil Dead Now. Sam handpicked Lee – he did a cool movie called The Hole In The Ground. We’re going to get that sucker out as soon as practical.”

Cronin took to Twitter to celebrate the continuation of the franchise.

He wrote, “I guess the cat is outta the bag. Or, is Henrietta out of the fruit cellar? Touched by all the kind words and warm wishes. Thank you!”

Cronin added, “Humbled to collaborate with the legends that are Sam Raimi, Rob Tapert, and Bruce Campbell on a new chapter in the Evil Dead universe.”

I guess the cat is outta the bag. Or, is Henrietta out of the fruit cellar? Touched by all the kind words and warm wishes. Thank you! Humbled to collaborate with the legends that are Sam Raimi, @robtapert and @GroovyBruce on a new chapter in the Evil Dead universe. #EvilDead pic.twitter.com/1MQh9oMxNo — Lee Cronin (@curleecronin) June 9, 2020

Empire’s Ben Travis explains that the film won’t feature Campbell’s Ash as the main protagonist like Fede Alvarez’s 2013 Evil Dead film, “As in Fede Alvarez’s 2013 Evil Dead, this one won’t feature Ash, who has hung up the chainsaw and shotgun for perhaps the last time.”

As for who the protagonist will be, Campbell provided some details, “From this point forward, they kind of have to stand on their own. Which is fine. And liberating.”

He continued, “You could have different heroes, different heroines in this case. This one’s gonna be a little more dynamic.”

“We jut want to keep the series current. And the mantra, really, is that our heroes and heroines are just regular people. That’s what we’re going to continue,” Campbell stated.

The Evil Dead movies first came to life thanks to Bruce Campbell and director Sam Raimi. Originally titled “Book of the Dead” the Lovecraft-inspired film would go on to spawn two sequels, The Evil Dead 2, a parody sequel of The Evil Dead, and Army of Darkness.

The franchise also spawned a series on Starz called Ash vs The Evil Dead and the aforementioned 2013 film Evil Dead.

There is no announced release date for Evil Dead Now at this time.

What do you make of this announcement? Are you excited for a new Evil Dead movie?

