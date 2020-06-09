Two New Synopses Potentially Spoil the Plot of Godzilla vs. Kong and Tease Kingship Is On the Line

Still no trailer yet – although we know something from the last movie that might be in it – but Godzilla vs. Kong has two, not just one, new plot summaries.

The Godzilla vs. Kong IMDb page provides the two new synopses and they provide major insight as well as confirm a few things we reported.

Summary number one strongly indicates Godzilla’s crown is on the line as some fear, which could mean the penultimate fight has a definitive winner like insiders claim:

“As the gigantic Kong meets the unstoppable Godzilla, the world watches to see which one of them will become King of the Monsters.”

Rumors run rampant Kong and Godzilla are competing for the title of King in the MonsterVerse. A few fans lament Kong being declared the victor will turn them off and kill the MonsterVerse – even if GVK is the last installment and never mind the fact that outcome happened before.

The second summary is longer and backs up a few suspicions online relating to a rival group to Monarch on top of what causes Titans to converge on Skull Island:

“In a new world where man and monster now coexist, Monarch must lead the way to a prosperous future alongside the Titans, keeping humanity in check. However, rival factions that want to manipulate the Titans for war begin to rise under the guise of a nefarious conspiracy, threatening to wipe out all life on the planet. Meanwhile on Skull Island, strange seismic activity draws the attention of Godzilla and Kong alike.”

Monarch obviously will be keeping up their mission to protect monsters and create harmony between them and man. Their “rival factions” calling for war and orchestrating a conspiracy sound like the forces of Alan Jonah and Apex, a mysterious group mentioned in a previous article that might commandeer Mechagodzilla.

And Mechagodzilla may be the source of the seismic activity under Skull Island or just taking advantage of it. The tectonics could concern a release of radioactive energy beneath the surface, the same that sizes up Kong and powers the robotic monstrosity.

The seismic disturbance might also have to do with the strange new Titan the Nozuki which may be a product of science made possible by Monarch or Apex. Nozuki might even emerge from the depths of Skull Island itself.

Prior synopses told us “legends collide” in GVK and for a while, that’s all we knew. A struggle over who will be King was always a suspicion and a possibility. Now it appears official.

Long live the King, whoever he is at the end.

