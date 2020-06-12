The Alien franchise has been on ice for a few years now with the last installment being Alien: Covenant in 2017 as part of Ridley Scott’s prequel series that began with Prometheus.

While there hasn’t been any official movement, there has been quite a bit happening behind the scenes including the creation of an Alien 5 treatment.

Alien star Sigourney Weaver, who played Ellen Ripley in the original 1979 film and reprised the role in Aliens, Alien 3, and Alien: Resurrection, revealed she recently received the 50-page treatment from producer Walter Hill.

Speaking with Empire about the treatment and whether she might return as Ripley, Weaver stated, “I don’t know.”

She then added, “Ridley has gone in a different direction. Maybe Ripley has done her bit. She deserves a rest.”

However, she did add that she still feels connected to the character of Ripley. Weaver explained, “I’ve always felt she was such a partner. She is always in my stomach.”

She went on to detail how she enjoyed working on the original film after discovering some old photos, “Me with the special effects guys. I’d be hanging up in the air and they would pipe me tea laced with rum to keep me going, without my asking for it! I was part of the crew, and that was something I loved. I wasn’t dressed in some little dolly dress, trying to keep clean. I was in jumpsuits looking like a grease monkey in the trenches with the crew.”

Director Neill Blomkamp had previously tried to get an Alien 5 film off the ground that would have seen Weaver reprise her role alongside Michael Biehn’s Corporal Hicks. However, he indicated back in 2015 that the project was on hold.

He wrote on Twitter, “alien is kinda holding/pending prometheus 2. So I shall be working on other things… as much as I love the xeno- and Lt ripley.”

alien is kinda holding/ pending prometheus 2. So I shall be working on other things… as much as I love the xeno- and Lt ripley — Neill Blomkamp (@NeillBlomkamp) October 30, 2015

In an interview with the French website Allocine in 2017, director Ridley Scott indicated that project would never happen. He stated, “I think it will never see the light of day.”

Scott added, “There was never a script. Just an idea that evolved into a pitch of ten pages. I had to participate as a producer but it didn’t go any further because Fox decided that it didn’t want to do it. For my part, I had already done Prometheus and I was working on Covenant.”

There’s probably a good reason why it never got off the ground. In Alien 3, it was insinuated that Hicks and Noot died when their escape pod crashed.

Weaver is no stranger to reprising her role. Last year, she reprised her role for a sketch on “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee.”

It’s unclear what direction the Alien franchise will go with Disney now owning the rights. One thing is clear is that Weaver was unimpressed with the Alien 5 treatment.

Weaver will appear in the upcoming Ghostbusters: Afterlife film as well as the next four Avatar films. She recently voiced The Myth-Speaker in The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.

What do you think, do you believe that Ripley has one last good story left in her? Let us know!

