Godzilla vs. Kong Director Adam Wingard Shares New Art as Release Delayed Even Further

We have two updates on Godzilla vs. Kong and one is a little disappointing. First, director Adam Wingard shared a closer look at the film’s slate in a new photo.

Wingard is said to have shared it on Instagram but the clapperboard snapshot comes courtesy of Kaiju News Outlet on Twitter.

You can make out the attached concept art on the slate better. Their positions flipped, it’s yet another pic – from a different angle – of Kong rearing back to punch Godzilla.

A new image of a Godzilla vs. Kong clapperboard has been shared by director Adam Wingard on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/dHSimKm6uq — Kaiju News Outlet (@KaijuNewsOutlet) June 11, 2020

The image bears a resemblance to the blue and orange banner released by the studio and Playmates that was already online in a cropped form. The full banner was officially shared months ago.

On the slate, an unidentified person stands in the lower-left corner on a platform with a railing. They could be standing on a part of the aircraft carrier where Kong decks Godzilla or on a roof in Hong Kong. Either way, the shot is probably in the movie.

And the slate might be the final one Wingard posed with for an Instagram photo when filming wrapped. Since the scene written down is 186C, that assumption is reasonable.

So the film is in the can, reshoots are done, and moreover they found the composer to strike all the right chords and motifs, Junkie XL, who has scored some of the biggest blockbusters of the last five years – including Mad Max: Fury Road, Batman v. Superman, Deadpool, and Justice League.

In the past year, XL has been responsible for the original music of Sonic the Hedgehog, Scoob, Alita: Battle Angel, and Terminator: Dark Fate. He has the right resume for the collision of legends, that’s for sure.

Unfortunately, we are going to be waiting even longer to see that clash. After a few other delays, Warner Bros. settled on Nov. 20th – but that was before COVID-19.

The fear was a continuing shutdown of movie theaters during the pandemic would go on long enough to cause delays to strike again. That came true and WB reshuffled its release dates once more.

As a consequence of Wonder Woman 1984 getting bumped to October, Godzilla vs. Kong was moved to May of next year, replacing the also-delayed Matrix 4 in the Wachowski film’s former slot.

This is the fifth delay experienced by GVK and a lot to ask of some fans who’ve been patient, but Wingard is optimistic and encouraged the faithful to be too.

He wrote this on Instagram Friday:

“To all Godzilla and Kong fans…I know you’re pumped to see how the battle of the century will turn out, but with all that is going on, we’re going to have to wait just a little bit longer to see who will emerge victorious. Find the BIGGEST screen possible to see Kong and Godzilla face off May 2021!”

No matter the size of the screen, hopefully, the fans turn out on May 21, 2021, when Godzilla vs. Kong is now meant to hit theaters.

