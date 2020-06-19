The official Marvel’s Avengers Twitter handle issued an apology for sharing a tweet encouraging their followers to download an image of a statue of Captain America in Heroes Park.

Earlier this week as reported by One Angry Gamer, Marvel’s Avengers published a tweet reading, “Heroes Park once celebrated the Avengers, but has since been defaced.”

The tweet continues, “Despite the AIM drones that surveil the area, there are still people who believe and pay their respects to Captain America.”

They then shared the image and encouraged their followers to download it, “Download this video conference background here.”

Related: ESRB Rating For Crystal Dynamics’ Marvel’s Avengers Confirms In-Game Purchases

The tweet would be pounced on by a rabid Twitter mob.

Yikes. Read the room — 🅺🆁🅸🆂 🆁🆄🅵🅵 (@BuffTuffKRuff) June 16, 2020

Yall? This sucks — Sammy, Villain-Coded Lavender Dandy (@DoctorVeeMD) June 16, 2020

Damn that’s stupid — Tim QOM (@GSLandlords) June 16, 2020

Well ain’t that some shit eh.. Maybe don’t do this right now? — ConcernedSloth (@suhduh_) June 16, 2020

Related: Rumor: New Leaks For Marvel’s Avengers Reveal Game’s Main Villain And Ending Featuring Kamala Khan

4 hours later and this is still up? “Bold strategy Cotton blah blah blah.” — Ukrainian Minister of Favors (@BlockMeNoBlockU) June 16, 2020

maybe MAYBE DON’T — M🖋Kistulot (@Carin_McLeoud) June 16, 2020

Yall still got time to delete this — CyberCity (@RighteousKngFu) June 16, 2020

Captain America would not approve of this. — Jami (@digitaljami) June 16, 2020

Related: Marvel’s Avengers Writer Shaun Escayg Confirms Crystal Dynamics Expected Fan Backlash

The best moment to delete this tweet was before you even made it. The second best moment is now. — Zoe – ACAB, and the first A isn’t silent (@ZoeForGood) June 16, 2020

Lmao you absolute idiots. Read the damn room. — NineRoyale (@nineroyalexo) June 16, 2020

Is this a…coded pro slavery message? — Dylan Garrett ⛈🐢 (@DGarrettR) June 16, 2020

Related: Marvel’s Avengers Announces Kamala Khan as Main Character at New York Comic Con

After being bombarded by the Twitter mob, Marvel’s Avengers deleted their tweet and then issued an apology.

They wrote, “We’ve heard your response to our recent post and agree that now was not the appropriate time to share this content from our game.”

They added, “We apologize for being insensitive.”

We’ve heard your response to our recent post and agree that now was not the appropriate time to share this content from our game. We apologize for being insensitive. — Marvel’s Avengers (@PlayAvengers) June 16, 2020

It’s unclear what is insensitive about the tweet. Marvel’s Avengers does not give an explanation.

YouTuber Az from Heel vs Babyface described Marvel’s Avengers actions as “stupid people doing stupid things.”

What do you make of Marvel’s Avengers deleting their Captain America statue tweet? Did you think the tweet was insensitive?

(Visited 619 times, 619 visits today)