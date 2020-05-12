Rumor: New Leaks For Marvel’s Avengers Reveal Game’s Main Villain And Ending Featuring Kamala Khan

A new set of rumored leaks for the Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics developed Marvel’s Avengers game has potentially given players confirmation of the game’s main villain, as well as a shared universe connection and the ending of the game’s Kamala Khan-centric plot.

According to the leaks, posted to 4chan’s /co/ – Comics & Cartoons board on May 10th, the game will follow Kamala Khan as she seeks “to reunite the Avengers one by one,” with Advanced Idea Mechanics (AIM) and the alien Kree serving as the story’s main antagonists.

However, according to the leaks, the true “mastermind behind everything” is MODOK, who aims to transform regular New York citizens into Inhumans by crashing a Helicarrier-turned-Terrigen-Bomb into the city during the ‘Avengers Day’ celebration in order to help create “a super soldier army for both AIM and the Kree.”

The leaks also detail alleged cameo appearances by various Marvel superheroes. Hawkeye is a mercenary on the run from Black Widow, Hank Pym appears out-of-costume due to an injury and references Scott Lang by name, Ultron is currently in its early stages, and Wakanda is mentioned as looking to open their first embassy in New York City.

Though recent trailers have hinted that he would meet his end, Captain America is apparently alive and well, instead being held as a prisoner in an AIM facility as AIM attempts to “replicate his super human serum.”

For fans of everyone’s favorite web-slinger, the leaks note that Marvel’s Avengers will act as a prequel to Sony and Insomniac Games’ Marvel’s Spider-Man, with an Oscorp building being seen during a mission.

The game concludes with the reunited Avengers offering Kamala Khan, better known as Ms. Marvel, a position on the team.Kamala declines, opting instead to stay in San Francsico, as the Avengers proceed to begin construction of Avengers Tower in NYC.

Taking a page from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the game also features a post-credits scene, depicting a Skrull turning into the late Stan Lee “and walking into a crowd,” indicating that the Skrulls have infiltrated Earth, ala Secret Invasion.

The full leaks can be read below:

Though the leaks are currently unsourced and unconfirmed, some of their details correspond with information revealed in a previous leak of the game’s achievements/trophies:

– Gone To Ground – Locate the Ant Hill – New Girl Makes Good – Defeat MODOK and the Kree – Thunderous Applause – Stop the Helicarrier from crashing into New York City – Welcome Back, Old Friend – Rescue Captain America

Marvel’s Avengers is set to release on September 4, 2020, for the PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia platforms.

