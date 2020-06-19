Rumor: Job Posting Indicates Injustice 3 and Mortal Kombat 12 are Being Made for Xbox Series X and PS5

Rumor: Job Posting Indicates Injustice 3 and Mortal Kombat 12 are Being Made for Xbox Series X and PS5

More games from popular franchises are being added to the rumor mill of what Warner Bros. Games is developing for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

A posting on WB Games’ careers page for a Principal Software Engineer implies there is a robust future for the Mortal Kombat and Injustice properties on the next-gen consoles.

Related – Rumor: Warner Bros. Montreal’s Batman Game is Coming to the PlayStation 5, Title Potentially Revealed

It reads:

“NetherRealm, a division of WB Games Inc., seeks a Principal Software Engineer – Graphics to drive the next generation console graphics vision for the Mortal Kombat™ and Injustice™ franchises.”

And it puts the spotlight firmly on the PS5 and Xbox X as it continues:

“As a Principal Graphics Engineer you will work closely with the Lead Engineer and the rest of your peers to develop state-of-the-art graphics technology for the PS5, and XBOX Series X. Your domain will span the entire rendering pipeline and your responsibilities will include optimization, design, and implementation of pivotal new graphics technology.”

Something looks to be brewing, and releasing another MK sequel, at the very least, makes sense. An update of MK 11 with RoboCop, Fujin, and Sheeva as playable characters (“Aftermath”) was released recently. That begs for some kind of follow-up.

Also, a live-action Mortal Kombat reboot is on the way and the animated film Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge came out this year.

MK 11 is also the fastest-selling installment in the franchise. Creator Ed Boon discussed that at Summer Games Fest and expressed exuberance for his series, Injustice, and teased other things “in the oven” (credit: Cosmic Book News):

“Mortal Kombat has become like a staple thing, almost Marvel-like. You don’t expect the last Marvel movie to ever come out, they’re just gonna keep coming. Even though we’ve been able to scratch other itches, you know doing Injustice games and stuff, and we have other stuff in the oven, but it’s always nice to do the Mortal Kombat games. Especially when the players have been embracing them as they have. If you would have told me that this would be our, so far fastest-selling Mortal Kombat games of all of them, 20 something years later, I wouldn’t have believed it. The fact that they’re doing as well as they ever have is great.”

Boon added he has high hopes for the new horizons created by the advanced systems (via TheGamePost):

“I think people are underestimating the impact that the almost zero load time is going to have. It’s suddenly going to open doors that weren’t considered possible before. I think we haven’t even scratched the surface of what will eventually be done with those systems.”

Injustice 2 followed up the massive Injustice: Gods Among Us in 2017 which had an acclaimed comic book tie-in as well.

Tapping back into that is a no-brainer but it isn’t the only rumored DC game in the pipeline with a next-gen Superman for Xbox and the much-talked-about Batman game from WB Games Montreal on the list.

Robocop looks cool in Mortal Kombat 11. They even got Peter Weller for him. I wonder what happened to Ash though pic.twitter.com/v9n5osIFnS — The Slasher41 (@HotTakeMaster) May 6, 2020

People thought the latter was getting unveiled at the PS5 reveal. Despite a leaked image, nothing came of it, although that doesn’t mean they aren’t still working on it.

With reports parent company AT&T is putting WB’s gaming division on the market, any plans and job opening could be adversely affected. NetherWorld has a probability of finding new ownership and that is good for business resuming as usual without delay.

The PS5 and the Xbox Series X are scheduled for release this coming holiday season.

(Visited 84 times, 84 visits today)