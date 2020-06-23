Rumor: Domain Names Reveal Potential Titles for New Batman and Suicide Squad Games

Domain names appear to have been registered for Suicide Squad and Batman games; good news for gamers waiting on their next fix of next-gen DC titles (and have they been patient this past year).

According to a ResetEra thread, MarkMonitorInc. – a broker for Warner Bros. Interactive – registered new domain names, indicating games are on the way. They are suicidesquadgame.com, suicidesquadkillthejusticeleague.com, and gothamknights.com.

ResetEra user DriftingOrbit wrote, “I was doing some digging and I found this. The domain was registered on June 16th.” A screenshot accompanied the post.

DriftingOrbit posted an update below that, writing:

“Edit: GothamKnights has also been registered by WB on the 19th. Guess that’s WB Montreal’s game.

Update: Another. SuicideSquadKillTheJusticeLeague”

“Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League” is the odds-on favorite title for the Squad game said to be in development by Rocksteady, maker of Batman: Arkham Asylum, and may give us some idea of what to expect.

Rocksteady was rumored to have a Suicide Squad game on the docket for a while along with speculation the game was scrapped.

The developer also reportedly had an idea for a Superman game but Warner rejected it at the pitch stage. Rocksteady currently isn’t planning anything with the Man of Steel flying solo.

This new reported SS game is thought to be multiplayer and take its cues from the successful Fortnite as a “games-as-a-service” title. Imran Khan of Kinda Funny Games claims that’s what he heard years ago, at least.

Rocksteady could be developing a sequel to 2015’s Arkham Knight but the “Gotham Knights” domain probably has more to do with WB Montreal’s long-rumored Batman game teased since last year with a series of graphics and oblique announcements.

“Capture the Knight” was one possible title for the game and may have been it at some point but may only be a slogan, after all.

Capture the Knight / Cape sur la nuit pic.twitter.com/yMFXMd4djU — WB Games Montréal (@WBGamesMTL) September 23, 2019

The words showed up in a leak approximately a week ago that appeared to be for the PS5 reveal. Nothing, so far, has come of it.

Whatever it’s called WB Montreal’s Batman game should feature the Court of Owls and may be based on their storyline. Damian Wayne might be the chief protagonist, a plan warmed over from a previous Arkham sequel that was abandoned.

Eurogamer reached out to WB Games but they did not respond. We may find out more at DC Fandome later this summer where Eurogamer says to expect a tease.

