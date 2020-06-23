Todd McFarlane Toys has a new line of DC figures and he gave fans a peek of the early designs of two in the works. They are the gun-toting Grim Knight Batman and a Doomsday which is really an Earth-1 Batman from Dark Knights: Metal.

“* Working on some upcoming action figures!” – McFarlane wrote in an Instagram post highlighting his two new sculptures.

His post is below.

McFarlane is deep in DC work lately, debuting figures for Wonder Woman 1984, Batman: White Knight, and Batman: Arkham Asylum recently.

The Spawn creator wants to do everything, he says. “We’re going to do movies. We’re going to do TV. We’re gonna do comic book versions. We’re gonna do animated versions,” he said.

McFarlane continued:

“We’ll do the core toy line and then maybe even some video game stuff. So that gives us a wide range so that in any character you can think of, whether it’s Flash, I can do a version of each one of those. I can do TV, I can do movie, I can do comic book. I can do regular toy line Flash, animated Flash, video game Flash, so if you like Flash we’ll be able to do a big wide range of it.”

The Punisher-like Grim Knight is also called Batman with guns and premiered in the Dark Nights: Metal story. Aligned with The Batman Who Laughs, Grim Knight appeared in a one-shot in 2019 written by Scott Snyder and James Tynion IV.

Snyder talked to ComicBook.com about Grim Knight and The Batman Who Laughs:

“It really is freeing, so I do feel like I’m getting to territories that feels unchartered and brand new for me. It embraces a kind of nightmare-ish, cosmic element that is expansive where as where I began on ‘Black Mirror’ with Jock I was just getting my feet under me and I had a story that was really personal.”

He elaborated on how he got to start in Gotham with his creations and then branch out to the larger DC Universe:

“I wanted to tell but it was intensely grounded, like intensely Gotham — gritty street corners and shadows. Now, I’ve been all over the DCU and done things that have been taking me to the Source Wall and beyond, and coming back I almost feel like a older, wiser writer and in some way this is a spiritual successor to that book. It has the same characters, it has a lot of connections to it, but it’s a more terrifyingly expansive investigation of some of the same ideas.”

Related – Report: Warren Ellis and Dinosaur Batman Removed from DC Comics Death Metal Over Grooming Accusations

Wonder Woman 1984 plus a Batman, Superman, Joker, and Harley Quinn figure are available now from McFarlane Toys. The site lists the Doomsday and Grim Knight Batmen as coming soon along with armored Earth-44 and Green Lantern Earth-32 Batmen.

(Visited 87 times, 87 visits today)