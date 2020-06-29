Report: SyFy Cancels Vagrant Queen After Just One Season

SyFy has cancelled the comic book adaptation of Vagrant Queen following just one season according to a new report.

The series was based on the Vault Comics series by Magdalene Visaggio and Jason Smith.

It followed former child queen Elida as she goes on the run after her mother was shot and killed by Commander Lazaro, the man who also brought down the empire. Elida would go on to live a life as a scavenger.

However, she discovers her mother did not die. In order to rescue her she teams up with a man named Isaac and an optimistic mechanic named Amae in order to rescue her mother.”

Deadline reports the live-action adaptation of the Vault Comics series from Blue Ice Pictures and showrunner Jem Garrard was cancelled.

The show premiered to abysmal ratings from the get go. The first episode that premiered on March 27, 2020 only saw 375,000 people watch with a .10 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

From there it didn’t get any better. TV Series Finale reports the show had an average rating of .05 in the 18-49 demographic with only 224,000 people watching per episode.

Deadline was much more generous in their ratings claiming the show averaged 417,000 viewers with 131,000 in the 18-48 demographic.

The show was the worst performing scripted show on SyFy falling behind Wynonna Earp, Krypton, The Magicians, Van Helsing, and Killjoys.

The show did have an 80% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes.

However, on Metacritic it has a User Rating of 3.7 with 6 positive, 1 mixed, and 12 negative reviews.

Are you surprised that the show was canceled after its first season?

