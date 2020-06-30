Terry Crews Under Fire For Issuing Warning About Black Lives Matter

Deadpool 2 actor and Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor Terry Crews has come under fire for issuing a warning about the Black Lives Matter movement.

Crews previously came under fire for a tweet earlier in June where he wrote, “Defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy. Equality is the truth.”

Defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy. Equality is the truth. Like it or not, we are all in this together. — terry crews (@terrycrews) June 7, 2020

In fact, Crews would go on to explain his comments citing Rwanda in an appearance on The Talk.

Now, Crews is under fire for warning that Black Lives Matter doesn’t morph into Black Lives Better.

He wrote on Twitter, “If you are a child of God, you are my brother and sister. I have family of every race, creed and ideology.”

He added, “We must ensure #blacklivesmatter doesn’t morph into #blacklivesbetter.”

If you are a child of God, you are my brother and sister. I have family of every race, creed and ideology. We must ensure #blacklivesmatter doesn’t morph into #blacklivesbetter — terry crews (@terrycrews) June 30, 2020

Many have gone on the attack against Crews for this tweet.

That NBC money can’t be that good for you to be acting like such a sorry, “Black ok?” ass clown. You are disappointing as hell and you are pic.twitter.com/TSy5ShFCdo — Ryan DeSanté Canty (@DhalgrenHogg87) June 30, 2020

You have heard of the phrase “cross that bridge when you come to it?” Correct? You keep putting out this energy but we’re still seeing black ppl killed senselessly so like…read the room, Terry. — Daria Renee (@DariaReneee) June 30, 2020

Licking massa’s balls can’t taste THAT good. — ΛDRIΛN (@AdrianXpression) June 30, 2020

man these tweets dude are not it lol pic.twitter.com/brbqWVAxTu — Puffalo Chill (@PuffaloChill) June 30, 2020

You truly are worthless to us. White people can have you, especially since you love doing their work for them — Kellee Nicole Terrell (@kelleent) June 30, 2020

Terry crews you just need too pic.twitter.com/stQyos6UT8 — If i ruled the world! (@KingTejan) June 30, 2020

You really are a piece of shit. https://t.co/jzKrFHz6QH — P-R-E-Z (@Prez215) June 30, 2020

this man literally sucks LMAO https://t.co/B2IPdecdWM — K LIZ🦋 (@kliz__) June 30, 2020

Eugene Gu insinuated that Crews hates black people and worships white people.

There are Asian Americans who hate their own community and worship white people too. Guess white supremacy cuts across all races, creeds, and ideologies. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) June 30, 2020

One person claimed Crews was microagressing the Black Lives Matter movement.

I dont understand why ur posts are so pandering to (unfounded) arguments against the BLM movement. No one, NOT A DAMN SOUL, said #blacklivesbetter. This is being willfully destructive, disingenuous, w microaggressions towards BLM. I tire of saying “do better”….but DO BETTER. — Cupcakin’ With a Gummy Bear (@UnicornCupcakin) June 30, 2020

Another told Crews to get help.

You’re a prime example of why a lack of self love is not only self destructive but detrimental for others around you. Please seek help. — Michael Sunshine Vallery (@yellazone) June 30, 2020

What do you make of Crews’ comments and those responding to him?

