Deadpool 2 actor and Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor Terry Crews has come under fire for issuing a warning about the Black Lives Matter movement.

Crews previously came under fire for a tweet earlier in June where he wrote, “Defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy. Equality is the truth.”

In fact, Crews would go on to explain his comments citing Rwanda in an appearance on The Talk.

Now, Crews is under fire for warning that Black Lives Matter doesn’t morph into Black Lives Better.

He wrote on Twitter, “If you are a child of God, you are my brother and sister. I have family of every race, creed and ideology.”

He added, “We must ensure #blacklivesmatter doesn’t morph into #blacklivesbetter.”

Many have gone on the attack against Crews for this tweet.

Eugene Gu insinuated that Crews hates black people and worships white people.

One person claimed Crews was microagressing the Black Lives Matter movement.

Another told Crews to get help.

 

What do you make of Crews’ comments and those responding to him?

