A number of Hollywood’s biggest celebrities pledged to promote social justice causes in the wake of protests, riots, and looting following the death of George Floyd.
These organizations include Black Lives Matter, the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, The National Bail Fund Network, Minnesota Freedom Fund, and others.
Not only have they opened up their own bank accounts to these social justice causes, but they are also encouraging their followers to do the same. Some of those celebrities and Hollywood power players include Steve Carell, Seth Rogen, J.J. Abrams, John Cena, Ryan Reynolds, and Angelina Jolie.
Here’s a list of the number of the celebrities and how much they’ve donated, and who they’ve donated to.
1. John Cena
John Cena donated $1 million to Black Lives Matter.
Very happy to join #BTSARMY in efforts to match @BTS_twt tremendous donation #ARMYMatch1M
— John Cena (@JohnCena) June 8, 2020
2. J.J. Abrams and Bad Robot
J.J. Abrams and Bad Robot pledged to donate $10 million to various organizations including Black Futures Lab, Black Lives Matter LA, Equal Justice Initiative, Know Your Rights Camp, and Community Coalition.
3. Jordan Peele and Monkeypaw Productions
Jordan Peele and Monkeypaw Productions donated $1 million dollars spread to a number of organizations including Black Emotional and Mental Health Collective, Black Lives Matter, Equal Justice Initiative, Fair Fight, Transgender Gender-Variant & Intersex Justice Project.
4. Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie donated $200,000 to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund according to Entertainment Tonight.
In a statement Jolie said, “Rights don’t belong to any one group to give to another. Discrimination and impunity cannot be tolerated, explained away or justified.”
She added, “I hope we can come together as Americans to address the deep structural wrongs in our society.”
The statement concluded, “I stand with the NAACP Legal Defense Fund in their fight for racial equality, social justice, and their call for urgent legislative reform.”
5. Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively
Ryan Reynolds announced that he and his wife Blake Lively donated $200,00 to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.
Last week we contributed $200,000 to the @NAACP_LDF. We stand in awe of this organization, their empathy and leadership in, @Sifill_LDF. Their work is essential to the integrity of democracy. If you can donate… go to: https://t.co/sBbjAoBoXL @blakelively #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/HNXR4ayraw
— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) June 1, 2020
6. Brooklyn Nine-Nine Cast
The cast of Brooklyn Nine-Nine donated $100,000 to The National Bail Fund Network.
#JusticeForGeorgeFloyd https://t.co/mwCLtdpW0p pic.twitter.com/Z8HRCTvZD3
— Dan Goor (@djgoor) June 3, 2020
7. Steve Carell
Steve Carell donated $50 to the Minnesota Freedom Fund.
Matched https://t.co/bmeP30vGX4
— Steve Carell (@SteveCarell) May 28, 2020
8. Seth Rogen
Seth Rogen donated at least $50 to the Minnesota Freedom Fund.
Matched. https://t.co/qhwGUtrywc
— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) May 28, 2020
(And then much more)
— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) May 30, 2020
9. Janelle Monae
Lady and the Tramp voice actor Janelle Monae donated $1000 to the Minnesota Freedom Fund.
Just matched you . 🤜🏾🤛🏾 https://t.co/lp0ZtdRvTX
— Janelle Monáe, Cindi Mayweather (@JanelleMonae) May 28, 2020
10. Don Cheadle
Don Cheadle donated $1,000 to the Minnesota Freedom Fund.
matched https://t.co/OZ2P4PTwud
— Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) May 28, 2020
11. Ben Schwartz
Sonic the Hedgehog actor Ben Schwartz donated $50 to the Minnesota Freedom Fund.
Matched. https://t.co/vtoFRjwRFI
— Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) May 28, 2020
12. Patton Oswalt
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. actor Patton Oswalt donated $50 to the Minnesota Freedom Fund.
Matched. https://t.co/QmxJAzR0RH pic.twitter.com/SazLHhjtYx
— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) May 28, 2020
13. The Safdie Brothers
The directors of Uncut Gems donated $50 to the Minnesota Freedom Fund.
Matched https://t.co/9YXesqNBdo
— SAFDIE (@JOSH_BENNY) May 28, 2020
14. Olivia Wilde
Tron: Legacy actress Olivia Wilde donated $50 to the Minnesota Freedom Fund.
Matched. https://t.co/XtklbrHYRn
— olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) May 28, 2020
15. Nick Kroll
Sausage Party voice actor Nick Kroll donated $50 to the Minnesota Freedom Fund.
Matched. https://t.co/UsT7FOt04l
— nick kroll (@nickkroll) May 28, 2020
16. Beanie Feldstein
American Crime Story and Lady Bird actress Beanie Feldstein donated at least $50 to the Minnesota Freedom Fund.
Matched. https://t.co/JOZ0z7C8Yu
— Beanie Feldstein (@BeanieFeldstein) May 28, 2020
And then much more, of course. Please donate to the Minnesota Freedom Fund: https://t.co/k6nSXQGIwx
— Beanie Feldstein (@BeanieFeldstein) May 30, 2020
17. Abbi Jacobson
Disenchantment and Broad City actress Abbi Jacobson donated at least $50 to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, NAACP Legal Defense Fund, ACLU, Black Lives Matter New York City, Black Visions, and Brooklyn Community Bail Fund.
Matched. https://t.co/xxTrh98DFP
— Abbi Jacobson (@abbijacobson) May 28, 2020
I had “matched” + then some– was trying to keep the thread going. But all these responses are def. a reminder I can be giving more. A few other orgs. to support + give $$(if you can): @NAACP_LDF @ACLU @BLMNYC @BlackVisionsMN @BKBailFund
— Abbi Jacobson (@abbijacobson) June 1, 2020
18. D’Arcy Carden
Broad City and The Good Place actress D’Arcy Carden donated $50 to the Minnesota Freedom Fund.
Matched. https://t.co/DtbvVbgDok
— D’Arcy Carden (@DarcyCarden) May 28, 2020
19. David Cross
Arrested Development, Archer, Megamind, and Kung Fu Panda actor David Cross donated $50 to the Minnesota Freedom Fund.
Matched pic.twitter.com/wB8PsbiMiT
— david cross✍ (@davidcrosss) May 28, 2020
20. Tim Heidecker
Tim Heidecker, writer of Tim and Eric’s Bedtime Stories and Decker donated $50 to the Minnesota Freedom Fund.
matched. https://t.co/ByuCyZKrdS
— Destroyer Of Comedy, Humor (@timheidecker) May 28, 2020
21. Rich Sommer
GLOW actor Rich Sommer donated $50 to the Minnesota Freedom Fund.
Matched. https://t.co/VtVmYcN512 https://t.co/333RzHNSNi
— Rich Sommer (@richsommer) May 28, 2020
22. Payman Benz
Brolkyn Nine-Nine and The Last Man on Earth director Payman Benz donated $50 to the Minnesota Freedom Fund.
Matched https://t.co/6ZLxrvJaJt
— Payman Benz (@PaymanBenz) May 28, 2020
23. Lenny Jacobson
Narcos Mexico and Nurse Jackie actor Lenny Jacobson donated $50 to the Minnesota Freedom Fund.
Matched. https://t.co/jJ6HGENdbn https://t.co/siEEa3pUsC
— Lenny Jacobson (@Lennyjacobson) May 28, 2020
24. Chris McEwen
Producer of Love, Simon Chris McEwen donated $50 to the Minnesota Freedom Fund.
matched https://t.co/ZoAPkqiTEp
— Chris McEwen (@mrchrismcewen) May 28, 2020
25. Alex Richanbach
Ibiza director Alex Richenbach donated $50 to the Minnesota Freedom Fund.
Matched. https://t.co/qayfXqaXxZ
— Alex Richanbach (@AlexRichanbach) May 28, 2020
26. Ben Platt
Pitch Perfect actor Ben Platt donated $500 to the The Official Peace and Healing for Darnella Fund. He also donated $1,000 to the Justice for Breonna Taylor Go Fund Me.
Platt has also indicated he’s donated to Act Blue, Black Lives Matter, NAACP, the ACLU, as well as Bail fund organizations.
match me peeps ! ♥️ https://t.co/DVxIYzWOVa pic.twitter.com/IAiMgASaju
— Ben Platt (@BenSPLATT) June 3, 2020
Just donated again in honor of what should have been #BreonnaTaylor’s 27th birthday – match me at the link below if that’s something you can do, if not you can sign the petition or follow instructions on how to help with a phone call or social post- many ways to take action 💕 pic.twitter.com/13nzodZ3LI
— Ben Platt (@BenSPLATT) June 5, 2020
been donating as much as I can to as many worthy places as I can (George Floyd memorial fund, Bail funds, NAACP, ACLU, etc) I’m sorry I only publicized the one chain donation on twitter. Doing everything I can to educate and be as effective an ally as possible #BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/FQ2sIa2SR3
— Ben Platt (@BenSPLATT) May 30, 2020
27. Debby Ryan
Insatiable actress Debby Ryan donated $50 to the Minnesota Freedom Fund.
matched https://t.co/Ik04kOqcFq https://t.co/Q1k7dJJEtR
— debbyryan (@DebbyRyan) May 29, 2020
28. Nyle DiMarco
This Close actor Nyle DiMarco donated $50 to the Minnesota Freedom Fund.
matched, who’s gonna match me? https://t.co/vfMNAKv7CH
— Nyle DiMarco (@NyleDiMarco) May 29, 2020
29. Connor Franta
I Love You Both producer Connor Franta donated $50 to the Minnesota Freedom Fund.
30. Kal Penn
Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle and House actor Kal Penn donated $50 to Minnesota Freedom Fund.
31. Alicia Hannah
Alone Together actress Alicia Hannah donated $50 to the Minnesota Freedom Fund.
Matched. https://t.co/kPDBdKAesv pic.twitter.com/sgwki6CkIS
— Alicia Hannah (@AliciaHannah) May 28, 2020
32. Pete Holmes
The Simpsons and Crashing writer Pete Holmes donated $50 to the Minnesota Freedom Fund.
Matched.
Here’s where to give:https://t.co/4HMHfi8Gdx https://t.co/FlYXsUiQgJ
— Pete Holmes (@peteholmes) May 28, 2020
33. Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio donated an undisclosed amount to Color of Change, Fair Fight, the NAACP, and Equal Justice Initiative.
I commit to listen, learn, and take action. I am dedicated to end the disenfranchisement of Black America.
I will personally donate to the following organizations. Please join me in supporting @ColorOfChange, @fairfightaction, The @NAACP, & @eji_org. pic.twitter.com/z3sOaJ7Bqd
— Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) June 5, 2020
34. Cynthia Nixon
Sex and the City actress Cynthia Nixon donated $1,000 to the Minnesota Freedom Fund.
Matched. ❤️ https://t.co/uraydSIj8u pic.twitter.com/J3zE11RW3Z
— Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) May 29, 2020
35. Jameela Jamil
The Good Place, Harley Quinn, Crossing Swords, and DuckTales actress Jameela Jamil donated $1,000 to the Minnesota Freedom Fund.
Matched. Celebrity accounts that follow me please match and pass it on. https://t.co/riSf40ehhr pic.twitter.com/UmgLulQqIP
— Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) May 28, 2020
36. Taylor Swift
Cats actress Taylor Swift donated an undisclosed amount to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.
37. Rob Delaney
Deadpool 2, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, and Catastrophe actor Rob Delaney donated an undisclosed amount to the Minnesota Freedom Fund.
Join me in donating to the Minnesota Freedom Fund to bail out those arrested protesting the racist murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police. You can do so from outside the US too. Thank you. https://t.co/hssjdW5mnT https://t.co/wbLBEb2Mpo
— rob delaney (@robdelaney) May 29, 2020
38. Anna Kendrick
Pitch Perfect actress Anna Kendrick donated an undisclosed amount to various organization including Black Lives Matter Global Network, Reclaim the Block, National Bail Out, Black Visions Collective, NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, The National Police Accountability Project, Color of Change Education Fund, Unicorn Riot, Campaign Zero, Advancement Project, and The Marshall Project.
39. Chris Evans
Captain America Chris Evans donated an undisclosed amount to Black Lives Matter.
Fucking disgusting.
Help where you can. I’ve signed and donated. If you have the means, I hope you do too. https://t.co/bQMoWf8z21 https://t.co/FTuIbydUrW
— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 31, 2020
40. Natalie Portman
Thor actress Natalie Portman detailed she would be donating up to $100,000 to A New Way Of Life.
For my birthday this year, I will be matching donations to Susan Burton's @anewwayoflifela, up to $100k (for the next 24 hours). Link in bio to donate. I am in deepest gratitude for Susan's work, which helps heal our broken world. Ever since I first read Susan Burton’s book Becoming Ms. Burton, I’ve been committed to supporting her organization A New Way of Life — which provides formerly incarcerated women with a safe place to sleep and a chance to rebuild their lives. The vast majority of these women have children and are victims of sexual or physical assault. Often, when they are released, they have no resources and the cycle of entrapment within the criminal justice system continues. While there are so many great organizations fighting for racial justice, @anewwayoflifela is Susan’s solution to ending mass incarceration and healing communities. Please join me today in supporting @anewwayoflifela if you’re able ❤️
41. Rihanna
Battleship actress Rihanna’s beauty company Fenty Beauty announced they were partnering with the Clara Lionel Foundation created by Rihanna. They also announced donations to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and were partnering with Black Lives Matter.
The Fenty brand also announced donations to Color of Change and Movement for Black Lives.
We have a duty to fight white supremacy, systemic racism and social injustice. We want to make a difference, not just today, but EVERY DAY. We are partnering with @claralionelfdn and supporting the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, an official partner of Black Lives Matter. @NAACP_LDF is at the forefront of legal organizations fighting for racial equality. Partial justice is not justice at all— we will keep applying pressure! Pull Up in support of @naacp_ldf. We will continue to support Black creators and changemakers today, next week, and always. #blacklivesmatter ✊🏿 #JusticeforGeorgeFloyd #JusticeforAhmaudArbery #JusticeforBreonnaTaylor
FENTY as a brand was created to elevate beauty, power and freedom! At this very moment racists are attempting to rip those values away from black people and we will NOT stand by and let that happen. We are too powerful, creative and resilient. In support of the black community, we will be donating funds to Color of Change and Movement for Black Lives. We ask you to speak up, stand up, and pull up against racism and discrimination in all forms.
42. Jennifer Aniston
According to The Mirror, Aniston donated $1 million to Color of Change. A source told the publication, “Like most people, Jen has been deeply affected by what is going on in America and the terrible injustice that people of colour experience every day.”
The source added, “She wanted to show her support, and has donated a big sum to the charity she felt resonated with her the most. The link is on her Instagram page so her fans can also donate.”
This week has been heartbreaking for so many reasons. We need to acknowledge that the racism and brutality in this country has been going on for a long time – and it’s NEVER been okay. As allies, who want equality and peace, it’s our responsibility to make noise, to demand justice, to educate ourselves on these issues, and more than anything, to spread love. How much more time are we willing to let pass without change? HOW MUCH MORE TIME? ⠀ ⠀ Text FLOYD to 55156 and sign the @colorofchange petition to have all four of the officers who killed #GeorgeFloyd arrested.
What do you make of these celebrities donating to these organizations?