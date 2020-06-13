Over 40 Hollywood Celebrities Who Donated To Social Justice Causes Including Black Lives Matter and Minnesota Freedom Fund

A number of Hollywood’s biggest celebrities pledged to promote social justice causes in the wake of protests, riots, and looting following the death of George Floyd.

These organizations include Black Lives Matter, the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, The National Bail Fund Network, Minnesota Freedom Fund, and others.

Not only have they opened up their own bank accounts to these social justice causes, but they are also encouraging their followers to do the same. Some of those celebrities and Hollywood power players include Steve Carell, Seth Rogen, J.J. Abrams, John Cena, Ryan Reynolds, and Angelina Jolie.

Here’s a list of the number of the celebrities and how much they’ve donated, and who they’ve donated to.

1. John Cena

John Cena donated $1 million to Black Lives Matter.

Very happy to join #BTSARMY in efforts to match @BTS_twt tremendous donation #ARMYMatch1M — John Cena (@JohnCena) June 8, 2020

2. J.J. Abrams and Bad Robot

J.J. Abrams and Bad Robot pledged to donate $10 million to various organizations including Black Futures Lab, Black Lives Matter LA, Equal Justice Initiative, Know Your Rights Camp, and Community Coalition.

3. Jordan Peele and Monkeypaw Productions

Jordan Peele and Monkeypaw Productions donated $1 million dollars spread to a number of organizations including Black Emotional and Mental Health Collective, Black Lives Matter, Equal Justice Initiative, Fair Fight, Transgender Gender-Variant & Intersex Justice Project.

4. Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie donated $200,000 to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund according to Entertainment Tonight.

In a statement Jolie said, “Rights don’t belong to any one group to give to another. Discrimination and impunity cannot be tolerated, explained away or justified.”

She added, “I hope we can come together as Americans to address the deep structural wrongs in our society.”

The statement concluded, “I stand with the NAACP Legal Defense Fund in their fight for racial equality, social justice, and their call for urgent legislative reform.”

5. Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds announced that he and his wife Blake Lively donated $200,00 to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Last week we contributed $200,000 to the @NAACP_LDF. We stand in awe of this organization, their empathy and leadership in, @Sifill_LDF. Their work is essential to the integrity of democracy. If you can donate… go to: https://t.co/sBbjAoBoXL @blakelively #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/HNXR4ayraw — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) June 1, 2020

6. Brooklyn Nine-Nine Cast

The cast of Brooklyn Nine-Nine donated $100,000 to The National Bail Fund Network.

7. Steve Carell

Steve Carell donated $50 to the Minnesota Freedom Fund.

8. Seth Rogen

Seth Rogen donated at least $50 to the Minnesota Freedom Fund.

(And then much more) — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) May 30, 2020

9. Janelle Monae

Lady and the Tramp voice actor Janelle Monae donated $1000 to the Minnesota Freedom Fund.

Just matched you . 🤜🏾🤛🏾 https://t.co/lp0ZtdRvTX — Janelle Monáe, Cindi Mayweather (@JanelleMonae) May 28, 2020

10. Don Cheadle

Don Cheadle donated $1,000 to the Minnesota Freedom Fund.

11. Ben Schwartz

Sonic the Hedgehog actor Ben Schwartz donated $50 to the Minnesota Freedom Fund.

12. Patton Oswalt

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. actor Patton Oswalt donated $50 to the Minnesota Freedom Fund.

13. The Safdie Brothers

The directors of Uncut Gems donated $50 to the Minnesota Freedom Fund.

14. Olivia Wilde

Tron: Legacy actress Olivia Wilde donated $50 to the Minnesota Freedom Fund.

15. Nick Kroll

Sausage Party voice actor Nick Kroll donated $50 to the Minnesota Freedom Fund.

16. Beanie Feldstein

American Crime Story and Lady Bird actress Beanie Feldstein donated at least $50 to the Minnesota Freedom Fund.

And then much more, of course. Please donate to the Minnesota Freedom Fund: https://t.co/k6nSXQGIwx — Beanie Feldstein (@BeanieFeldstein) May 30, 2020

17. Abbi Jacobson

Disenchantment and Broad City actress Abbi Jacobson donated at least $50 to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, NAACP Legal Defense Fund, ACLU, Black Lives Matter New York City, Black Visions, and Brooklyn Community Bail Fund.

I had “matched” + then some– was trying to keep the thread going. But all these responses are def. a reminder I can be giving more. A few other orgs. to support + give $$(if you can): @NAACP_LDF @ACLU @BLMNYC @BlackVisionsMN @BKBailFund — Abbi Jacobson (@abbijacobson) June 1, 2020

18. D’Arcy Carden

Broad City and The Good Place actress D’Arcy Carden donated $50 to the Minnesota Freedom Fund.

19. David Cross

Arrested Development, Archer, Megamind, and Kung Fu Panda actor David Cross donated $50 to the Minnesota Freedom Fund.

20. Tim Heidecker

Tim Heidecker, writer of Tim and Eric’s Bedtime Stories and Decker donated $50 to the Minnesota Freedom Fund.

21. Rich Sommer

GLOW actor Rich Sommer donated $50 to the Minnesota Freedom Fund.

22. Payman Benz

Brolkyn Nine-Nine and The Last Man on Earth director Payman Benz donated $50 to the Minnesota Freedom Fund.

23. Lenny Jacobson

Narcos Mexico and Nurse Jackie actor Lenny Jacobson donated $50 to the Minnesota Freedom Fund.

24. Chris McEwen

Producer of Love, Simon Chris McEwen donated $50 to the Minnesota Freedom Fund.

25. Alex Richanbach

Ibiza director Alex Richenbach donated $50 to the Minnesota Freedom Fund.

26. Ben Platt

Pitch Perfect actor Ben Platt donated $500 to the The Official Peace and Healing for Darnella Fund. He also donated $1,000 to the Justice for Breonna Taylor Go Fund Me.

Platt has also indicated he’s donated to Act Blue, Black Lives Matter, NAACP, the ACLU, as well as Bail fund organizations.

Just donated again in honor of what should have been #BreonnaTaylor’s 27th birthday – match me at the link below if that’s something you can do, if not you can sign the petition or follow instructions on how to help with a phone call or social post- many ways to take action 💕 pic.twitter.com/13nzodZ3LI — Ben Platt (@BenSPLATT) June 5, 2020

been donating as much as I can to as many worthy places as I can (George Floyd memorial fund, Bail funds, NAACP, ACLU, etc) I’m sorry I only publicized the one chain donation on twitter. Doing everything I can to educate and be as effective an ally as possible #BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/FQ2sIa2SR3 — Ben Platt (@BenSPLATT) May 30, 2020

27. Debby Ryan

Insatiable actress Debby Ryan donated $50 to the Minnesota Freedom Fund.

28. Nyle DiMarco

This Close actor Nyle DiMarco donated $50 to the Minnesota Freedom Fund.

29. Connor Franta

I Love You Both producer Connor Franta donated $50 to the Minnesota Freedom Fund.

30. Kal Penn

Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle and House actor Kal Penn donated $50 to Minnesota Freedom Fund.

31. Alicia Hannah

Alone Together actress Alicia Hannah donated $50 to the Minnesota Freedom Fund.

32. Pete Holmes

The Simpsons and Crashing writer Pete Holmes donated $50 to the Minnesota Freedom Fund.

33. Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio donated an undisclosed amount to Color of Change, Fair Fight, the NAACP, and Equal Justice Initiative.

I commit to listen, learn, and take action. I am dedicated to end the disenfranchisement of Black America. I will personally donate to the following organizations. Please join me in supporting @ColorOfChange, @fairfightaction, The @NAACP, & @eji_org. pic.twitter.com/z3sOaJ7Bqd — Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) June 5, 2020

34. Cynthia Nixon

Sex and the City actress Cynthia Nixon donated $1,000 to the Minnesota Freedom Fund.

35. Jameela Jamil

The Good Place, Harley Quinn, Crossing Swords, and DuckTales actress Jameela Jamil donated $1,000 to the Minnesota Freedom Fund.

Matched. Celebrity accounts that follow me please match and pass it on. https://t.co/riSf40ehhr pic.twitter.com/UmgLulQqIP — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) May 28, 2020

36. Taylor Swift

Cats actress Taylor Swift donated an undisclosed amount to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

37. Rob Delaney

Deadpool 2, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, and Catastrophe actor Rob Delaney donated an undisclosed amount to the Minnesota Freedom Fund.

Join me in donating to the Minnesota Freedom Fund to bail out those arrested protesting the racist murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police. You can do so from outside the US too. Thank you. https://t.co/hssjdW5mnT https://t.co/wbLBEb2Mpo — rob delaney (@robdelaney) May 29, 2020

38. Anna Kendrick

Pitch Perfect actress Anna Kendrick donated an undisclosed amount to various organization including Black Lives Matter Global Network, Reclaim the Block, National Bail Out, Black Visions Collective, NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, The National Police Accountability Project, Color of Change Education Fund, Unicorn Riot, Campaign Zero, Advancement Project, and The Marshall Project.

39. Chris Evans

Captain America Chris Evans donated an undisclosed amount to Black Lives Matter.

Fucking disgusting. Help where you can. I’ve signed and donated. If you have the means, I hope you do too. https://t.co/bQMoWf8z21 https://t.co/FTuIbydUrW — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 31, 2020

40. Natalie Portman

Thor actress Natalie Portman detailed she would be donating up to $100,000 to A New Way Of Life.

41. Rihanna

Battleship actress Rihanna’s beauty company Fenty Beauty announced they were partnering with the Clara Lionel Foundation created by Rihanna. They also announced donations to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and were partnering with Black Lives Matter.

The Fenty brand also announced donations to Color of Change and Movement for Black Lives.

42. Jennifer Aniston

According to The Mirror, Aniston donated $1 million to Color of Change. A source told the publication, “Like most people, Jen has been deeply affected by what is going on in America and the terrible injustice that people of colour experience every day.”

The source added, “She wanted to show her support, and has donated a big sum to the charity she felt resonated with her the most. The link is on her Instagram page so her fans can also donate.”

What do you make of these celebrities donating to these organizations? Do you plan on following suit?

