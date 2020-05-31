Multiple celebrities pledged to donate to the Minnesota Freedom Fund in order to pay bail for individuals arrested as multiple United States cities including Minneapolis, St. Paul, Nashville, Atlanta, New York City, Los Angeles, and others are experiencing riots and burning.

The Minnesota Freedom Fund advocates for ending the cash bail system, but also pays bail for individuals who they claim cannot afford it.

In their about section they explain, “We stand against cash bail as unjust and identify wealth-based discrimination as a vehicle for the criminal justice system to target populations for structural violence. People of color and immigrants face higher rates of arrest, harsher sentencing, and disparities in the setting of bail compared to white citizens.”

As for why they pay for bail, while opposing the system they detail, “We pay bail as a way to reduce harm to individuals in the immediate term. But we never lose sight of our mission to abolish cash bail and have the burden of proof for pretrial risk fall on prosecutors, not the accused.”

Amidst the riots and looting, the Minnesota Freedom Fund has called on the Governor of Minnesota Tim Walz to defund the police.

Trolls World Tour actor Justin Timberlake, who voiced Branch in the animated film, took to Twitter to write, “Please join me in supporting the Minneapolis protestors by donating to the Minnesota Freedom Fund.”

He added, “The freedom fund is combatting the harms of incarceration by paying bail for low income individuals who cannot otherwise afford.”

Timberlake would not be alone. Society Reviews reports Seth Rogen, Steve Carrell, Don Cheadle, Olivia Wilde, Patton Oswalt, Nick Kroll, and Janelle Monáe have also supported the Minnesota Freedom Fund.

Rogen indicated he matched a $50 donation to the Minnesota Freedom Fund and added, “and then much more.”

Steve Carell, who stars in Netflix’s Space Force, would also indicate he matched the $50 donation.

Olivia Wilde, who starred in TRON Legacy as Quorra has retweeted a number of the Minnesota Freedom Fund’s tweets as well as the National Bail Fund Network.

She also announced that she matched the $50 donation.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. actor Patton Oswalt also detailed that he matched the $50 donation.

Nick Kroll also indicated he matched the $50 donation.

Homecoming and Lady and the Tramp actress Janelle Monáe declared that she was “getting heroes out of jail in Lousiville.” She then asked her followers to join her as well.

She also matched a $1000 donation to the Minnesota Freedom Fund from rapper Noname.

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation actress Chrissy Teigen announced she was donating $100,000 “to the bail outs of protestors across the country.”

Fifteen minutes later she indicated she was going to donate $200,000.

All of these donations from celebrities come amid rioting and looting across a number of cities in the United States.

Fox News reports riots and looting left at least three dead.

Reporter Brandon Farley shared a video of a man being viciously attacked in Portland.

Elijah Schaffer shared a video of a man he claims is attempting to defend his business with a sword. Schaffer reports the man “nearly lost his life.”

Breaking911 showed the courthouse in Nashville burning and graffitied.

Cicada News shared a video of looting occuring in the Soho district of New York City.

Breaking 911 also shows rioters dragging a police officer through the streets.

