Former Superman Actor Dean Cain Responds To Time Magazine and Eliana Dockterman’s Attack On Superheroes

Former Superman actor Dean Cain responded to Eliana Dockterman’s hit piece against superheroes in Time Magazine.

Cain appeared on Fox News’ Fox & Friends where he was asked about Dockterman’s hit piece by host Ainsley Earhardt.

Cain prefaced the question saying, “Good Morning Ainsley, I’ll tell you what this one’s got me a little fired up.”

She then asks him, “First it was Paw Patrol, it was the war on cops, now superheroes. You were a superhero and now you are a police officer what do you think?”

Dean Cain: “I promise you, as Superman, I wouldn’t today be allowed to say ‘truth, justice, and the American way.'” Ainsley Earhardt: “Oh my gosh. You’re right. You’re absolutely right.” pic.twitter.com/S7o7Zvq6Vs — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) July 2, 2020

Cain, who played Superman on Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, responded, “Look, I played a superhero on television. This is insane to me, though, because these people will scream anti-police rhetoric all day long but when their life is threatened and they need a hero, they will dial 9-1-1 and a police officer will show up.”

He adds, “Because police officers are heroes.”

Cain continues, “Now, yes there have been some bad apples, there have been some bad situations, but 99.9% of all police officers are fantastic. They are there to serve and protect and they do a fantastic job.”

“This whole cancel culture thing that we’re living in right now is crazy. It’s like an early version of George Orwell’s ‘1984.’ Up is down. War is peace. Freedom is slavery. Ignorance is strength. That’s newspeak,” Cain states.

Cain then dives into the article by Dockterman, “And, what this article does in Time Magazine, what they talk about, I mean from the very beginning, the author of this article makes a bunch of claims that are totally untrue.”

He explains, “She says, ‘In the real world tolerance for law enforcement acting with impunity is eroding.’ Law enforcement acting with impunity is never been something we’ve tolerated, never will.”

Cain continues, “‘Calls to defund the police have now gone mainstream.’ No, they haven’t. Look at Seattle’s CHOP zone. Look what happened there. Look at the crime statistics in New York City.”

Cain adds, “Then she says, ‘Hollywood heroizes cops.’ You can destroy that in one, just a list of titles: Training Day, Serpico, The Departed, The Wire, BlackKklansman, Rampart, Rambo. I mean the list goes on and on. A bad cop is a great villain because they are not supposed to be bad.”

The clip above ends with Cain stating, “So this stuff all just drives me insane. I promise you as Superman I wouldn’t be allowed to say, ‘Truth, Justice, and the American Way.'”

However, Cain also adds in his interview with Fox News, “The fact that she went after Paw Patrol, and her quote is, ‘Parents are protesting benevolent portrayals of canine cops in the television’s show Paw Patrol.’ What more do you need to show their agenda? It’s crazy. They hate capitalism. They hate law and order. And they hate America.”

Cain later adds, “Just like they cancelled Live PD and Cops and the reason they canceled that is because those shows humanize police officers. You get to know them. You get to see what they are dealing with. It doesn’t heroize them in any way shape or form. It shows you the kind of stuff that they have to deal with on a daily basis.”

He concludes, “The only thing she does right in this whole article is equate police officers to superheroes in some fashion because police officers, I promise you, these men and women are heroes. When there is trouble they run to it and they do their best just like the canine dogs on Paw Patrol.”

What do you make of Cain’s response to Time Magazine and Eliana Dockterman?

