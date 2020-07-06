Deadpool 2 actor Terry Crews planted the flag on the hill he is willing to die on.

Crews has come under fire multiple times over the past couple months for his stance towards the evolving Black Lives Matter debate that came to fruition in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

Related: Deadpool 2 Actor Terry Crews Under Fire For “Equality Is The Truth” Tweet

He initially stirred controversy in June writing on Twitter, “Defeating white supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy. Equality is the truth.”

He added, “Like it or not, we are all in this together.”

Related: Deadpool 2 Actor Terry Crews Explains Black Supremacy Comments, Cites Rwanda

He would go on to explain those comments in an interview with The Talk where he cited the genocide in Rwanda.

Then at the end of June he issued a warning regarding Black Lives Matter.

Related: Terry Crews Under Fire For Issuing Warning About Black Lives Matter

He wrote on Twitter, “If you are a child of God, you are my brother and sister. I have family of every race, creed and ideology.”

He added, “We must ensure #blacklivesmatter doesn’t morph into #blacklivesbetter.”

While the actor has been frequently attacked for his comments, he has not backed down. In fact, he recently doubled down.

On Independence Day, the actor took to Twitter to make clear that he felt there are good people in every group.

He wrote, “Are all white people bad? No. Are all black people good? No.”

He added, “Knowing this reality- I stand on my decision to unite with good people, no matter the race, creed or ideology.”

“Given the number of threats against this decision- I also decide to die on this hill,” Crews concluded.

Related: Deadpool 2’s Terry Crews Accused of Misogyny After Comments on the Importance of Fatherhood

Many applauded Crews for his comments.

However, as Crews noted there were definitely quite a bit of critics as well.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Actor Terry Crews Defends Himself Against Accusations of Homophobia from “Woke Twitter”

Over on Instagram, Crews kept the theme of his message for the Fourth of July writing, “WE ARE ALL IN THIS TOGETHER! LET’S STAY HIGH!!!”

Like his Twitter post, many of the comments were very positive.

Terry Crews Instagram july 42

Terry Crews Instagram july 43

However, there were also a number of people who were critical of Crews’ Instagram post.

Terry Crews Instagram july 41

Terry Crews Instagram july 44

What do you think of the hill Terry Crews is willing to die on? And what do you think of the massive backlash the actor keeps getting for pushing for unity among all Americans?

(Visited 248 times, 273 visits today)

    • Get My Bounding Into Comics Newsletter

    About The Author

    Jorge Arenas
    Jorge Arenas
    Resident Star Trek Specialist/ Writer

    If Starfleet were real his career would be in a much different place. Currently, he specializes in all things Star Trek. He loves DC but has a soft spot for Deadpool.

    Related Posts