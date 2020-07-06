Terry Crews Announces The Hill He Is Willing To Die On!

Deadpool 2 actor Terry Crews planted the flag on the hill he is willing to die on.

Crews has come under fire multiple times over the past couple months for his stance towards the evolving Black Lives Matter debate that came to fruition in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

He initially stirred controversy in June writing on Twitter, “Defeating white supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy. Equality is the truth.”

He added, “Like it or not, we are all in this together.”

Defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy. Equality is the truth. Like it or not, we are all in this together. — terry crews (@terrycrews) June 7, 2020

He would go on to explain those comments in an interview with The Talk where he cited the genocide in Rwanda.

Then at the end of June he issued a warning regarding Black Lives Matter.

He wrote on Twitter, “If you are a child of God, you are my brother and sister. I have family of every race, creed and ideology.”

He added, “We must ensure #blacklivesmatter doesn’t morph into #blacklivesbetter.”

If you are a child of God, you are my brother and sister. I have family of every race, creed and ideology. We must ensure #blacklivesmatter doesn’t morph into #blacklivesbetter — terry crews (@terrycrews) June 30, 2020

While the actor has been frequently attacked for his comments, he has not backed down. In fact, he recently doubled down.

On Independence Day, the actor took to Twitter to make clear that he felt there are good people in every group.

He wrote, “Are all white people bad? No. Are all black people good? No.”

He added, “Knowing this reality- I stand on my decision to unite with good people, no matter the race, creed or ideology.”

“Given the number of threats against this decision- I also decide to die on this hill,” Crews concluded.

Are all white people bad? No. Are all black people good? No. Knowing this reality- I stand on my decision to unite with good people, no matter the race, creed or ideology. Given the number of threats against this decision- I also decide to die on this hill. — terry crews (@terrycrews) July 4, 2020

Many applauded Crews for his comments.

Terry I Love You For Real. The stakes have never been higher for daring to step outside the approved narrative. I REALLY hope to see you on the next season of Brooklyn 99 & livestreaming your next PC build. — TheQuartering (@TheQuartering) July 4, 2020

The fact that you are receiving so much pushback for this patently reasonable stance shows how bad the situation really is. — Rickard Rowan (@Creed_325AD) July 4, 2020

I am with you 🇺🇸 — Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) July 6, 2020

If you somehow find fault in Terry wanting people to be equal, I got some very bad news for you — RoonKolos 🏳️‍🌈 UR Veteran; Always Makes Mistakes (@RoonKolos) July 4, 2020

However, as Crews noted there were definitely quite a bit of critics as well.

Do you believe blacks are equal to whites when it comes to Justice and equality? — Benjamin Franks (@Benjaminlfranks) July 4, 2020

Terry, all this does is reveal to the world that you’ve spent the majority of your life not contemplating anything and you’ve had your first epiphany. Sadly for you, it was a false epiphany. You’ve decided to die on the hill of a false epiphany, and so let it be. — Benjamin Dixon (@BenjaminPDixon) July 5, 2020

If” House Nigga” was a person pic.twitter.com/qBpN3Udt9C — Calvin Hollis Jr. (@isthatcalvin_) July 4, 2020

Every time you speak I think of this gem pic.twitter.com/EUZBc3tP5E — X (@MsDesiree4) July 4, 2020

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Actor Terry Crews Defends Himself Against Accusations of Homophobia from “Woke Twitter”

Over on Instagram, Crews kept the theme of his message for the Fourth of July writing, “WE ARE ALL IN THIS TOGETHER! LET’S STAY HIGH!!!”

Like his Twitter post, many of the comments were very positive.

However, there were also a number of people who were critical of Crews’ Instagram post.

What do you think of the hill Terry Crews is willing to die on? And what do you think of the massive backlash the actor keeps getting for pushing for unity among all Americans?

