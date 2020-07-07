DC’s Stargirl Renewed For Season 2, Will Move Exclusively to The CW

Good news: there will be another season of Stargirl. Bad news: the show won’t air on DC Universe – where it’s an Original production – as it leaves for the greener pastures of The CW.

The network issued a statement (picked up by major outlets and Cosmic Book News) that Stargirl Season 2 will air exclusively in-season on CW TV and their app the next day.

Below is the official announcement from The CW about Stargirl plus a synopsis and cast list.

It begins, “The CW Network today announced it has renewed the hit new series DC’S STARGIRL for a second season. The CW will become the exclusive in-season home to the breakout superhero hit next season, airing on The CW Television Network and streaming the next day on The CW’s free, ad-supported streaming platforms. The first season of DC’S STARGIRL is currently airing Tuesdays (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT).

The statement continued, “DC’S STARGIRL follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore (series star Brec Bassinger, “Bella and the Bulldogs,” “School of Rock,” “The Goldbergs”) as she inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past. This new drama reimagines Stargirl and the very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America, in an unpredictable series. The series focuses on the character that started creator Geoff Johns’ career as a comic book writer when he created her in 1999, lovingly inspired by his late sister who was killed in a 1996 plane crash.

It added, “Geoff Johns (“Arrow,” “Batwoman,” “The Flash,” “Titans”) executive produces DC’S STARGIRL with Melissa Carter (“Queen Sugar”), who serves as co-showrunner, as well as Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Greg Beeman. Based on the characters from DC created by Geoff Johns, DC’S STARGIRL is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. DC’S STARGIRL stars Brec Bassinger, Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman, Trae Romano, Jake Austin Walker, Hunter Sansone, Meg DeLacy, Neil Jackson and Christopher James Baker.”

We Were Warned?

This turn of events is odd, and grim for DC Universe, but far from unexpected. Stargirl was added to The CW lineup shortly before its May premiere with the bonus of streaming on The CW App.

It’s good for Stargirl creator and developer Geoff Johns who lands a network TV deal for his first big show and gets to move up the ladder as a showrunner seemingly.

Titans and Young Justice are left standing as the only Originals on DC Universe though that could change. Titans can be found on Netflix outside the US.

There are conflicting reports on the fate of Harley Quinn’s potential third season but it’s highly likely – and almost a given – the adult cartoon is headed to HBO Max.

Doom Patrol debuted on the new WarnerMedia streaming service, dropping the first three episodes of the second season at the end of June. For now, it is shared between HBO Max and DC Universe.

WarnerMedia created a discount bundle with HBO Max for DC Universe subscribers within the past week. Down the line, the latter might get folded into the other and either shut down completely or turned into a strict digital comic library.

