Stargirl: New Image Offers Good Look at Injustice Society’s Dragon King

We have an image of what the villain and Injustice Society member Dragon King looks like in The CW and DC Universe teen superhero drama Stargirl.

This sneak peek comes from ComicBook.com and a promo still from Episode 4 (“Wildcat”), tweeted below. Dragon King stands with Icicle (Neil Jackson, Blade: the series) in the lair of the Injustice Society.

Check out our first look the latest chilling villain of @stargirl_cw ‘s Injustice Society, Dragon King!https://t.co/vgvX6eFu5g pic.twitter.com/ZoqXF03czp — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) June 1, 2020

Dragon King is the next villain of the week to beat after Brainwave and Icicle himself – who did some nasty things within a contained hour-long story, including child murder.

CB has the following description for Dragon King who hides an identity and a scaly mutation under his hood:

“Dragon King [Dr. Ito] is the father of Courtney’s classmate Cindy Burman and is a controversial scientist, one who hides his face and also experiments on not just himself, but his patients as well.”

Our first look at Dragon King in Stargirl was on an official poster image issued by DC Universe.

Dragon King is played by Nelson Lee (Mulan), who previously worked with Icicle actor Neil Jackson and showrunner Geoff Johns as part of the lone season of Spike TV’s Blade.

Lee promised a different from the status quo of Stargirl’s first few episodes and teased “secrets hiding beneath his hood.”

Said Lee of his character:

“The Dragon King is unlike any other character we’ve seen thus far in Stargirl. He’s a brilliant scientist, methodical in his obsessions, and worst of all, patient. There are many secrets hiding beneath his hood. I can’t wait for everyone to find out what they are.”

Again, scaly green flesh is the best, educated guess.

He was a leading occult scientist in Japan during World War II but Dragon King made his first appearance in 1981. Inventor of nerve gas K887, he started out as a threat to the All-Star Squadron. After the war, he lurked in the shadows waiting for the right moment to strike.

Enigmatic and secretive, he also conducted experiments to merge his DNA with that of a reptile to turn himself into your garden-variety non-kaiju lizard man.

Dragon King met his end against Star-Spangled Kid Courtney Whitmore, STRIPE, and Shining Knight. His daughter Cindy became Shiv and joined the Injustice Society.

Stargirl is a DC Universe Original show produced by Geoff Johns. Episodes drop Mondays on the streaming service before airing Tuesdays at 8 pm ET on The CW. The network archives the latest episodes on its app the day after.

The next episode sees Courtney recruiting Yolanda Montez (Yvette Monreal) and passing Ted Grant’s Wildcat mantle to the shy wallflower.

Are you watching and enjoying Stargirl or not so much? Tell us your thoughts below and on social media.

