A recent rumor details that Beta Ray Bill will be coming to the MCU and that he will take Mjolnir from Thor.

The rumor popped up during Mikey Sutton’s 4th of July Scoop Jam and was first shared by YouTube Channel Mavieuty Life.

Sutton would later post a text version to his Geekosity Facebook group that hints that Beta Ray Bill might show up in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder film.

Sutton explains, “Jane Foster will not be the only one worthy of holding Mjolnir.”

Related: The Fantabulous Comic Historical Account of One Beta Ray Bill

He continues, “According to my inside sources, Beta Ray Bill will be coming to the MCU without a doubt. Whether that will be Love and Thunder is still an unanswered question; nevertheless, it seems quite likely.”

“However, there is one thing that is supposedly inevitable: Beta Ray Bill will take Mjolnir away from Thor,” he adds.

Sutton then details that Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios has been itching to adapt Walt Simonson’s iconic storyline introducing Beta Ray Bill.

He writes, “Written and illustrated by Walt Simonson in The Mighty Thor No. 337 in 1983, the debut of Beta Ray Bill is considered one of comics’ all-time game changers, and Marvel Studios has been wanting to adapt this story arc for years.”

If this rumor pans out, there will be potentially three people wielding Mjolnir during the course of the film: Thor Odinson, Jane Foster, and Beta Ray Bill.

What makes this rumor even more interesting is that one has to consider that Mjolnir was shattered in Thor: Ragnarok by Hela.

Thor: Love and Thunder

Fan speculation went wild that Christian Bale could be playing Beta Ray Bill when it was initially announced the actor had joined the cast of Thor: Love and Thunder.

However, it was soon tempered when Thor: Ragnarok actress Tessa Thompson revealed that Bale would be playing a villain.

Thompson told Entertainment Tonight, “You know Taika’s writing, directing, some familiar faces, some new people in the mix. Christian Bale is going to play our villain, which is going to be fantastic.”

This revelation led many to believe Bale would be playing a more traditional Thor villain like Dario Agger or Gorr the Godd Butcher.

Related: New Rumor Reveals Who Christian Bale Will Play in Thor: Love and Thunder

In fact, a 4Chan rumor from March indicates that Bale would be playing Agger.

That doesn’t discount the idea that Bale could still be playing Beta Ray Bill.

As Sutton notes, Bill was introduced as a rival to Thor in Simonson’s The Mighty Thor #337. In fact, in his first appearance Bill actually defeats Thor by knocking Mjolnir from his grasp which forces him to revert back to his Donald Blake form.

He then claims Mjolnir as his own and is deemed worthy.

As for whether or not he might appear in Thor: Love and Thunder, director Taika Waititi actually addressed it and indicated it was a possibility, but that the film’s story was still in flux.

Related: Taika Waititi Teases Space Sharks With A Possible X-Men Villain and Venom Connection?!

He stated in an Instagram live back in April, “I mean, I love Beta Ray Bill, and it would be awesome to have him in the film but I just don’t know right now. Things are, you know, up in the air.“

Beta Ray Bill’s MCU History

While it’s unclear if Bill will show up in Thor: Love and Thunder, he is a character that Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios want to play with.

Waititi included the character in Thor: Ragnarok. His face appears on the side of the Grandmaster’s Tower indicating he was a past champion of the Grandmaster.

In fact, Kevin Feige indicated that a Beta Ray Bill cameo was actually cut from the film.

Related: Beta Ray Bill Cut from Thor: Ragnarok – Kevin Feige Explains Why!

He told Crave Online, “There was a Beta Ray Bill, but it was so quick that you would have the same complaints that you have now. He was in it a little bit more and it just didn’t do justice. And the feeling is, if you can’t do it justice, do it later.”

The Problem of Mjolnir

The biggest problem that this rumor faces is the fact that Bill will claim Mjolnir from Thor. As noted above, the hammer was destroyed by Hela in Thor: Ragnarok.

A hammer from a different timeline and thus parallel reality was used in Avengers: Endgame, but Captain America was supposed to return it to its original place and then return right away.

However, he instead chooses stay in the past and live his life as an old man. Maybe more interesting he does bring with him Captain America’s shield. The original was destroyed by Thanos. So there is the possibility that this old version of Steve Rogers might have other artifacts alongside the shield.

Related: Rumor: Marvel Studios Developing Thor Spin-off Series Journey Into Mystery for MCU

There’s also the possibility that the hammer is simply reforged based off of a fragment. It’s happened before in the comics.

It’s also possible that Sutton might mean Stormbreaker as the weapon is still in possession of Thor at the end of Endgame. However, that’s actually the name of Bill’s weapon that he eventually receives from Odin in the Marvel Comics.

If Beta Ray Bill gets Mjolnir at some point, they will have to bring the hammer back whether it is reforged or a new one is taken from the past or a separate reality.



What do you think about this latest Beta Ray Bill rumor? Sound off in the comments below or let’s talk about it on social media!

(Visited 177 times, 177 visits today)