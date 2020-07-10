New Rumor Details Marvel Studios Is Looking To Adapt The Punisher With Jon Bernthal, Possible Title Revealed

New Rumor Details Marvel Studios Is Looking To Adapt The Punisher With Jon Bernthal, Possible Title Revealed

There were a number of rumors over the July 4th weekend from Mikey Sutton and his Geekosity: All Things Pop Culture Facebook group. One of them involved The Punisher and Marvel Studios’ plans for the character including actor Jon Bernthal possibly reprising his role.

The rumor was first shared to the Perdidos en Hoth YouTube channel.

Sutton would subsequently share a text version to the Facebook group.

He detailed, “Because the Punisher is such a violent character, toning him down for Disney+ wouldn’t work; Disney is quite aware of this, and there are no plans for his show to continue on that streaming channel.”

Related: Captain Marvel Was Once Defeated By The Punisher

“There has been chatter about either FX or Hulu for the Punisher to hunt and kill criminals, free from censorship. Regardless of which of the two he ends up, details have begun to emerge on where his future stands,” Sutton continued.

Sutton then revealed that Marvel Studios is looking to bring back Bernthal for this new Punisher show, but that it more than likely won’t be a continuation of the Netflix series.

He wrote, “First of all, Marvel Studios intends to bring back Bernthal; however, it doesn’t mean the new series will follow the continuity of the Netflix program especially when the multiverse can now explain it away. Or it can they will simply not refer to it. “

Related: Report: Marvel And Disney Terminate Deals With Punisher and Helstrom Showrunners

Sutton then revealed a possible title for this new show, “Secondly, the show could be called Punisher War Journal, just as the ’80s comic book.”

Sutton concludes detailing that Marvel Studios is discussing Charlie Cox reprising his role as Daredevil and cameoing in the show alongside Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury.

“Marvel Studios would like other adult-oriented heroes to guest including Daredevil (as with Bernthal, they’d love for Charlie Cox to reprise the role) and Samuel L. Jackson in his foul-mouthed Fury,” he wrapped up the scoop.

The War Journal

Frank Castle a.k.a. The Punisher has had a long history in the Marvel Comics.

He first debuted as a villain to Spider-Man in The Amazing Spider-Man #129 back in 1974. The character quickly became a hit and has had numerous stories told about him.

Many of those stories were documented in two runs of The War Journal. The first run lasted 80 issues. It began in 1988 and lasted until 1995. It featured some of the best comic book talent of all time with Mike Baron, Chuck Dixon, and Carl Potts writing stories.

Related: The Punisher Actor Jon Bernthal and Fellow Cast Mates Respond To Eminem Calling Out Netflix

Potts also provided the artwork in earlier issues. War Journal also introduced a young Jim Lee inking Potts artwork.

When Dixon took on writing for the title, Mark Texeira did the art.



From the looks of it, the series might take more from the first volume of War Journal rather than the second, as the first established a number of Punisher villains and focuses more on Frank Castle’s backstory.

The second volume of War Journal in 2007 spanned a total of 27 issues and ended in January 2009.

Matt Fraction and Rick Remender would write for the series during its limited run.

Related: 8 of the Most GRUESOME Punisher Kills!

This second volume sought to include The Punisher in more of the Marvel continuity, tying him in with events happening across the Marvel Universe of comics and allowing for more crossovers.



What do you think about Marvel possibly rebooting Punisher for FX or Hulu? Sound off in the comments below or let’s talk about it on social media!

(Visited 280 times, 280 visits today)