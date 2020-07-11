Artist Sakimi-Chan recently shared a steamy “Killer Bee” swimsuit pinup of Street Fighter’s Cammy.

Cammy White also known as Killer Bee has become a staple of the Street Fighter franchise since she first debuted in Super Street Fighter II.

Cammy was the second female fighter introduced in the series. She was originally a clone assassin that worked for Shadaloo. However, she would break and join the British intelligence agency MI6.

Cammy’s original appearance, which has come to be called Delta Red Cammy, sees her wearing a green leotard with a Delta Red triangle on either her left or right breast. She also wears red combat gloves, green combat boots with red socks, and a red beret.

Cammy also has a Killer Bee look, which debuted in 1996 with X-Men vs Street Fighter and Street Fighter Alpha 2 Gold.

In this look Cammy wears a blue leotard with a yellow tie at the neck. She has a blue garrison cap, brown boots, and red gloves. Her exposed legs also featured blue lightning bolts.

It’s this Killer Bee look that inspires Sakimi-Chan’s most recent swimsuit pinup.

Sakimi-Chan first teased the pinup with a work in progress on July 4th.

She then shared a completed version on July 10th and noted she has a video process as well as an animated version available to view her on Patreon.

Here’s a better look.

Cammy is not the only Street Fighter character that Sakimi-Chan has depicted in a swimsuit.

Back in May 2018, Sakimi-Chan showed off a Street Fighter and Overwatch swimsuit crossover featuring Laura Matsuda from Street Fighter and Sombra from Overwatch.

Here’s a better look.

What do you make of Sakimi-Chan’s Cammy swimsuit pinup?

