Crunchyroll just released a new trailer for Goblin Slayer – Goblin’s Crown in anticipation of their upcoming Crunchyroll Movie Night.

Goblin Slayer – Goblin’s Crown will be a little bit different than other Crunchyroll Movie Night’s like Saga of Tanya the Evil – The Movie and Mob Psycho 100 II.

Previous Crunchyroll Movie Night’s were premiered in theaters in collaboration with Fathom Events.

However, given many theaters across the United States are still shut down, Goblin Slayer – Goblin’s Crown will arrive on Crunchyroll’s streaming platform straight away.

In addition to Goblin Slayer – Goblin’s Crown arriving directly to the streaming platform, Crunchyroll will also be giving away a free digital poster to anyone who watches the movie within the first two weeks (July 28 – August 11).

This poster will be signed by director Takaharu Ozaki and author Kumo Kagyu.

You can see an unsigned version of the poster below.

Take a look at the new trailer for Goblin Slayer – Goblin’s Crown.

Goblin Slayer – Goblin’s Crown was originally released in Japan on February 1st.

The first trailer for the Japanese release debuted in March 2019.

A second trailer was released in May 2019.

That was followed up by a third trailer in September 2019.

The film adapts the fifth light novel of the Goblin Slayer by Kumo Kagyu. In fact, the film’s title is identical to the title of the sixth chapter of the fifth light novel.

The film is directed by Takaharu Ozaki based off a script by Hideyuki Kurata with character design by Takashi Nagayoshi and animation by WHITE FOX.

The film stars Yuichiro Umehara as Goblin Slayer, Yui Ogura as Priestess, Nao Toyama as High Elf Archer, Yuka Iguchi as Cow Girl, Maaya Uchida as Guild Girl, Yuichi Nakamura as Dwarf Shaman, Tomokazu Sugita as Lizard Priest, Yoko Hikasa as Witch, and Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Spearman.

Here’s the official description of the film:

“‘Please find any information on the Noble Fencer that disappeared after leaving to slay some goblins.’ Goblin Slayer and his party head up to the snowy mountains in the north after receiving that request from the Sword Maiden. A small village gets attacked, they encounter a mysterious chapel, and something about how these goblins are acting bothers the Goblin slayer. ‘I’m going to take back everything that I’ve lost!’ In order to save the captured Noble Fencer, the Goblin Slayer and his party head to an ancient fortress covered in snow to face off with a powerful foe and a horde of goblins!”

Goblin Slayer – Goblin’s Crown will arrive on Crunchyroll on July 28th.

